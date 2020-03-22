A three-phase plan for Gregg County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was made official Friday, with the aim of slowing the spread of the virus and protecting residents.
Even as it was being finalized, developments pushed the county to the plan’s second phase as Gov. Greg Abbott ratcheted up the state’s response to the fast-spreading coronavirus.
Deciding when the third phase kicks in, officials said, is likely to be more difficult.
The plan was signed Friday by Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne, County Judge Bill Stoudt and the mayors of the county’s eight incorporated cities.
The eight-page document lists mitigation strategies county leadership can take to protect people at risk for severe illness from the virus, health care workers and those involved in the county’s critical infrastructure.
“If we can get the people on tap and understanding that you’ve really got to do what is asked and to quit just being around everybody and things like that, we have a good chance of really containing this,” Browne said Friday.
The COVID-19 Response for Gregg County Area document details the three phases Stoudt can initiate in order to prevent community spread of the virus.
On Thursday, however, Abbott enacted Phase 2 mitigation strategies statewide with executive orders banning social gatherings of 10 or more people, prohibiting eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while allowing takeout, closing gyms, banning people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care, and temporarily closing schools.
So far, there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gregg County, a man who traveled domestically in the U.S. He is recovering while in quarantine at home.
If additional positive cases are confirmed in the county and there is evidence it was spread among members of the community, Browne could direct Stoudt to implement the third phase of the plan — mandatory closure of schools and day cares as well as shelter-in-place protocols that “limit the movement of individuals throughout the community” — according to the document.
“You go into Phase 2 because there’s a likelihood of community spread,” Stoudt said, “Then (Phase) 3 is that there is clear evidence that there is community spread. Is that one case or is that five cases? I think that’s where the judgment call will have to come in, and we won’t know that until get there.”
Gregg County’s first confirmed case of community-spread COVID-19 is inevitable, Browne said. Such cases were confirmed Friday in Smith County and Cass County.
“We are living day by day with a very fluid situation that makes us react differently every day,” he said, “and it is very difficult to say this is what we’re really going to do.”
Stoudt said he would act on Browne’s directive.
“Obviously, Phase 3 is something that ... we really don’t want to go to,” Stoudt said, “but in the event that that’s all we’ve got left to fight this, it’s a war. We’ve got to do it if you want to stop the spread. That’s all we have in the arsenal until we get some kind of a shot ... that is developed.”
Complicating the matter is the daily wait for testing results from the Public Health Lab of East Texas in Tyler.
Getting just one person’s test sample could take as many as 20 people representing the county, the state, doctors and the hospitals because of bureaucracy that complicates getting information to the public, Stoudt said.
“We’re all trying to work through problems every day that we discover (and) getting the hospitals on the same page to report to (Browne) the test results so we can report them ... to the public,” he said, “and we’re kind of getting there, but you’ve got so many bureaucracies in this.”
The county might test five people one day, receive results from two of those tests the next day but have eight more tests in addition to the previous five, Gregg County Health District Administrator A.J. Harris said as a hypothetical scenario.
“What is true today literally is different in five minutes and different again the following day,” he said. “We just have to stay vigilant and constant to try to stay ahead of it or even to keep up with it. … We are trying to get the data. Getting the data and putting it together takes a lot of work because the numbers change so fast.
“That’s literally what we’ve been dealing with,” Harris continued. “I know that people think we aren’t doing anything, but we are. It just takes time and effort.”
Meanwhile, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and other first responders are following guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the public and themselves, said county Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Moore.
First responders are trying to keep the recommended 6-foot distance when making contact with people, Moore said, and all field staff have been issued personal protective equipment.
The addresses of anyone diagnosed or in isolation for COVID-19 are shared with public safety dispatchers. When there is a call to one of those flagged addresses, dispatchers alert first responders so that they know to use personal protective equipment and take necessary precautions, Stoudt said.
In certain circumstances, Moore added, paramedics go into a flagged address first before signalling law enforcement to enter. In most other cases, officers enter first.
“In my 40 years in this, all of the rules that we had prior to three weeks ago have changed,” Moore said, “and they may change again tomorrow. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but we will do our very, very best from an emergency management standpoint to make sure our first responders are protected and to make sure our public is protected. That’s our goal.”
Joining Browne and Stoudt in signing the document Friday were Longview Mayor Andy Mack, Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin, Gladewater Mayor J.D. Shipp, White Oak Mayor Kyle Kutch, Lakeport Mayor Johnny Sammons, Clarksville City Mayor Joe. B. Spears, Easton Mayor Walter Ward and Warren City Mayor Ricky Wallace.
“It will get better on the testing,” Browne said, “but those limitations are real, and I understand that people are terrified of it, but we as humans have faced worse things and we’ve survived it. We’re going to get through this.”