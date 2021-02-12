Jefferson ISD is moving to remote-only instruction beginning Monday through Friday.
Superintendent Rob Barnwell said in a statement that a high number of COVID-19 cases has started to "seriously affect our ability to function at a productive level on our campuses."
"Multiple absences continue to be our biggest issue," he said in the statement. "Over the past several days, we have experienced an increase in the number of positive test results related to COVID, along with a higher number of students and staff who are exhibiting symptoms. Those individuals, along with those who are deemed close contacts with others who have tested positive, represent the majority of those who are absent from work/school."
Barnwell said the district plans to resume on-campus instruction beginning Feb. 22.
He also said district officials are aware that expected extreme winter weather beginning this weekend could result in power outages, making remote instruction "very difficult, if not impossible" for students.
"Please know that JISD school officials will use common sense when considering those situations regarding school assignments, grades, etc.," he said.