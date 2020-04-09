A federal judge in Austin ruled Thursday that some abortions in Texas may proceed despite state officials' insistence that a ban on the procedure is essential while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ruling came as the state reported 877 more cases of the coronavirus, an increase of about 9% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 10,230. Three new counties reported their first cases Thursday.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 2,341, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,324 cases.
The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 199 — an increase of about 12% from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 1,439 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 52 patients from Wednesday. At least 106,134 tests have been conducted.
After a loss earlier this week at the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals — which allowed the abortion ban, writing that during an emergency, the government may restrict constitutional rights — abortion providers returned to federal court in Austin with a narrower ask. They asked U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel to narrow Texas’ prohibition in order to at least allow “medication abortions,” which involve ingesting pills and do not consume scarce medical protective equipment, and to allow “procedural abortions” for patients who would reach or exceed the state’s gestational age limits while the governor’s order still stands.
Yeakel granted the order Thursday, allowing Texas abortion providers to proceed with medication abortions as well as procedural abortions for patients who risk meeting the gestational age cut-off before Abbott’s order is lifted.
Abbott’s order is set to expire later this month, but it may be extended as the state prepares for a peak in coronavirus cases that may not come for weeks. In Texas, abortions are prohibited starting 22 weeks after a patient’s last menstrual period — meaning even if Abbott’s order lifts in April, patients who wait might not have the opportunity to obtain a legal abortion in Texas at all.
Also Thursday, figures showed more than 760,000 Texans have applied for unemployment insurance over the last four weeks, exceeding the roughly 700,000 people who filed for unemployment relief in Texas in all of 2019.
Just last week, 313,832 Texans submitted unemployment insurance claims, which was a 13.6% jump from the previous week's short-lived record. Analysts expect many more people to lose work in the coming weeks as more than 1 million Texans are expected to be jobless.
The numbers are early — but incomplete — indicators of how dramatically and suddenly the state's economy collapsed under social distancing orders officials issued to curb the still growing public health crisis spurred by the novel coronavirus.
And the numbers already available don't include massive amounts of out-of-work Texans who have struggled in vain to file unemployment claims because they can't get through to the Texas Workforce Commission, which has been inundated by people seeking aid. Of the 3.5 million calls the agency received Tuesday, 3.1 million calls were met with a busy signal, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission.
“In all of 2019, we helped about 700,000 people,” Gamez said. “We have actually met that number and gone beyond. We’ve done a year’s worth of work in just a couple weeks’ time.”
The agency has shifted 450 employees from other departments into the unemployment insurance services department, and hired about 100 new workers to help staff call centers, Gamez said.
Economists and state officials struggled to find a precedent for the skyrocketing unemployment — not Hurricane Harvey, not the Great Recession, not any recent oil collapse could compare, they said.