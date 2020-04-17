A federal judge has issued a temporary order requiring one Texas prison to provide hand sanitizer and face masks to inmates. The order comes after older inmates at a geriatric prison sued the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over its handling of the new coronavirus.
After multiple hearings and an inmate’s related death at the Pack Unit near College Station, U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison in Houston issued a preliminary injunction Thursday night. The order also requires TDCJ to provide cleaning supplies to inmates and present a plan within three days to test all inmates at the unit for the virus.
On Friday, TDCJ appealed the ruling in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked Ellison to pause his order pending the appeal. The judge granted a five-day stay Friday afternoon — putting the ruling into effect on Wednesday — while he writes up a more detailed memorandum on the factual and legal basis for his order. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that the order "prioritized the health concerns of convicted criminals over those of medical professionals" by giving them protective gear and more testing. The order states the inmate masks can be cotton, provided they are laundered regularly.
By Thursday, 327 Texas prisoners had tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 531 tests had been completed of the approximately 140,000 inmates in the state’s prison system, according to TDCJ reports. More than 25 of the state’s more than 100 prison units were on lockdown — where all activity is halted and inmates are largely kept to their dorms or cells — because a person recently tested positive.
Meanwhile, Texas reported 916 more cases of the coronavirus Friday, an increase of about 6% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 17,371. One new county reported its first case Friday; three-quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,306, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,066 cases.
The state has reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 428 — an increase of about 9% from Thursday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 63 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Friday, 1,522 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 63 patients from Thursday. At least 169,536 tests have been conducted.
Elsewhere, three more detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an agency website that tracks current cases.
The detainees are being held in the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 45 miles outside of Dallas. A detainee in a facility in Livingston also tested positive earlier this month. There is also a positive case in a detention facility in Chaparral, New Mexico — which is under the jurisdiction of the EL Paso field office.
And Mayor Sylvester Turner will limit access and close parking lots adjacent to some city parks in Houston until Monday morning to try to control overcrowding and promote walking and biking as a way to get to these green areas.
"I want Houstonians to enjoy our parks because spending time outdoors allows us to breathe fresh air and stay healthy," Turner said. "But we must also work together to save lives and blunt the progression of COVID-19. The (Parks and Recreation Department) measures to restrict access to parking lots will help everyone maintain social distancing and prevent overcrowding."
The measure started Friday night.