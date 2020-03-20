Upshur County's first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed, County Judge Todd Tefteller said tonight. He said a second case has been confirmed in a person who works in Upshur but lives outside the county.
"Both individuals are in self isolation per doctors' orders," Tefteller said in a statement. "Don't be afraid. Listen to Gov. Abbott and follow his orders."
If the second case is a resident of Northeast Texas, it would bring the region's total number of cases to 15.
Three cases were added to the tally in Smith County on Friday, bringing its total to eight. The rest are:
Bowie County: 1
Cass County: 1
Gregg County: 1
Rusk County: 1
Van Zandt County: 1