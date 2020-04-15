A federal judge has declined to take action against Harris County’s and Gov. Greg Abbott’s jail release decisions.
U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal ruled late Tuesday that she would not issue a temporary order against Harris County officials or the governor. Inmates’ attorneys in an ongoing bail lawsuit have argued that the governor’s order banning no-cost release of some inmates during the pandemic unconstitutionally discriminates against poor defendants and puts too much gubernatorial power over the judicial branch.
“This is neither an easy nor good solution. It is simply the best one this court can devise from the law and the facts that constrain its authority,” Rosenthal wrote. “The good news, however, is that it reflects the commendable, though still halting, progress made by the parties and interested nonparties in safely reducing the Harris County Jail population during this dangerous time.”
Meanwhile, Texas reported 868 more cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, an increase of about 6% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 15,492. Three new counties reported their first cases Wednesday; more than two-thirds of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 3,907, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,877 cases.
The state has reported 46 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 364 — an increase of about 14% from Tuesday. Harris County reported six additional deaths, bringing its total to 52 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Wednesday, 1,538 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 129 patients from Tuesday. At least 151,810 tests have been conducted.
At the urging of health officials, local authorities in Texas have moved to reduce their jail populations as the coronavirus spreads in lockups. The fear of mass release of violent inmates led to Abbott’s order, which has been challenged in multiple legal arenas. Rosenthal said state litigation on the order — in which Abbott is named a defendant — may make it unnecessary for her to rule on whether his order is unconstitutional.
She said movement by officials to at least partially reduce the jail population in Harris County keep her from stepping in for now. Harris County’s jail population shrank significantly in March, by more than 1,000 inmates, according to jail reports. In April, it has continued to decrease, but by small amounts — moving from 7,637 inmates April 2 to 7,466 on Tuesday. About 50 inmates at the jail have tested positive for the virus, with many more symptomatic and awaiting results.
Also Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar asked the Trump administration to suspend construction of the border wall on the country’s southern border and use the money to instead help fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Laredo Democrat was joined by more than 90 lawmakers who urged acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to consider the safety of workers, law enforcement officers and border residents in areas where construction is taking place.
“Money should be invested in healthcare, small businesses, and fighting the spread of COVID-19, not used to build an ineffective and wasteful border wall that does not solve our immigration crisis or protect our homeland,” Cuellar wrote. “Those who are tasked with building this wall are susceptible to not only contracting COVID-19, but also risk spreading the virus to others. Continuation of construction only exacerbates the public health risks for those living at the southern border, detracting from our national efforts against fighting this virus.”
The border wall construction is considered an essential project that has been allowed to continue while most of the country remains paralyzed due to the pandemic. Lawyers for the United States Justice Department are also moving forward with trying to survey or condemn more land for future projects, according to attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project.