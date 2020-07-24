Because of the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Kilgore College has decided to cancel its summer graduation ceremony that had been set for Aug. 6.
“Although we recognize this event celebrates the success of our students, we feel that it is essential — especially with Gov. Greg Abbott’s amendment of Executive Order GA-28 — to once again protect the health and safety of our students and the community as COVID-19 numbers rise in the state,” said Dennis Cliborn, college registrar.
“We were hoping to recognize the spring 2020 graduates at the ceremony, as well, and it pains us not to be able to do so,” Cliborn said.
The college plans to use social media and its outdoor digital sign to recognize summer graduates.
Graduation candidates’ names will be scrolled on the college’s digital sign on U.S. 259 on the Kilgore campus from Aug. 1-8, along with submitted photos.
Chris Gore, dean of enrollment management and student success, said the college is trying to help graduates feel honored.
“The graduation experience is very important to our students, and we want to do everything we can to appropriately celebrate our graduates,” Gore said.
He said the cancellation of the graduation ceremony would not affect a graduate’s ability to enter the workforce or move on to another school to continue their education.
“Once the summer semesters end, students who have completed the coursework will have access to their transcript, which they can use in lieu of a diploma to demonstrate completion of their degree or certificate,” Gore said.