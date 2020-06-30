A crowd gathered Sunday afternoon at The Machine Shed Bar & Grill on Texas 31 in Kilgore to support that bar and one in Longview that lost its liquor license Friday when the owner refused to obey Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders for all bars in the state to close to stem to resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Machine Shed owner Tee Allen held an event Sunday to help raise funds for Outlaws Longview Bar owner Melissa Lynn Kelly, who was issued a 30-day liquor license suspension Friday.
Kelley planned an appeal Monday.
Kelly had guests thanking her Sunday at the Machine Shed as bands played outside, patrons came up in motorcycles and cars and the inside was open with T-shirt sales.
“Tee is a big supporter, and she has been with me every step of the way. It’s nice to have someone who cares enough to back you,” Kelly said. “I would like for Gov. Abbott to know my name, know the spelling and know where I came from. I bought (Outlaws Longview) in December after bartending for 19 years. I put everything I have into that bar. We are very thankful today. It’s amazing these people. They are not just supporters, they are family.”