Kilgore High School will transition to virtual learning Wednesday through the end of the week due to a high number of staff absences Monday and today.
All other campuses will continue to have in-person classes, the district said in a statement Tuesday afternoon on its Facebook page. The district did not say if the absences were from staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19 or other illness.
The announcement comes just one day after all students in the district were expected to return to in-person instruction after Kilgore ISD on Oct. 20 announced it would end remote learning for nearly all students. The district’s announcement said remote students had to return to on-campus learning by Monday, unless approved to remain in an at-home learning program.
According to the statement, Kilgore High School students should not come to the high school for the remainder of the week, but they are expected to complete assignments they already have received.
High school students can also access assignments through Google Classroom, the statement read. Teachers will be available during the three days through Google Classroom and email.
The district said student activity groups can still practice Wednesday through Friday. Coaches and sponsors will notify students about practice times.
State data reported by Kilgore ISD through Nov. 1 showed 38 positive cases in students, 34 of which were in students in grades seven through 12. The self-reported data showed 26 positive cases in staff members.
Kilgore High School students are scheduled to return to in-person classes Monday.