A Kilgore Police Department employee who reported to duty over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed several other staff members to the virus.
The part-time civilian employee was sent home due to illness after reporting to work, according to a statement from Chief Todd Hunter.
"Through medical treatment at a local health care provider, it was discovered that this employee tested positive for COVID-19," Hunter said.
Hunter said the staff members who were potentially exposed were sent home to self-quarantine after the incident was reported to the Gregg County Health Department. The police department reached out to other organizations that might have had contact with the exposed staff members to take appropriate action.
Kilgore Police Department has closed its municipal jail to prevent any possible exposure, Hunter said. The jail will be sanitized. If arrests are made, suspects will be booked into Gregg or Rusk County jails. Kilgore Police Department staff are now required to wear masks while in the office.
The exposure happened in spite of safeguards put in place by the department and emergency management personnel, he said, but services to the community will be unaffected.