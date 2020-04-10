A Kilgore Police Department civilian employee who reported to duty over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed several other staff members to the virus. They, in turn, may have exposed members of the community.
The news came Thursday as two new cases in Gregg County brought its total to 39, six more in Smith County made 88 there, and the Northeast Texas tally topped 325 cases and 13 deaths.
Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter said Thursday the part-time employee was sent home due to illness after reporting for work.
"Through medical treatment at a local health care provider, it was discovered that this employee tested positive for COVID-19," Hunter said in a statement, adding that several others within the department were directly exposed to the virus and are in quarantine.
"After notifying the Gregg County Health Department, the affected staff were notified and sent home for quarantine," he said. "We have further reached out to other organizations who may have had contact with these staff members throughout the course of their work so they may take necessary action to prevent the spread of this virus."
Additionally, the department has closed its municipal jail to prevent further exposure and it is being sanitized. If arrests are made, suspects will be booked into Gregg or Rusk county jails, Hunter said. Kilgore Police Department staff are now required to wear masks while in the office.
He said services to the community would not be affected.
Gregg County
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Thursday thanked residents for their efforts to flatten the curve of new infections and said the work so far is paying off.
"Social distancing is really our only weapon in this war against COVID-19. I appreciate the efforts of Gregg County residents in sheltering at home," he said in a statement. "I believe because Gregg County was the first county in the region to issue a declaration of local disaster and public health emergency, we were able to get a head start on initiating a plan to help keep our citizens as safe as possible."
He pointed out that the 39 cases confirmed as of Thursday evening represent less than one-half of 1% of the county's population.
Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin also asked residents to keep practicing social distancing, and pointed to numbers to show it's working.
"Kilgore positive cases remain at 3 inside of the city and one just outside and we have not seen any new Kilgore cases in several days," he said in a statement. "Also, we would like to share that we were contacted by the first two individuals who tested positive and are happy to report that neither required hospitalization and both have fully recovered and been cleared by their doctors."
Elsewhere
In Panola County, where seven cases and one death have been reported, a nursing home in Carthage said two residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 other test results are pending.
Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center said the two residents who tested positive have both been hospitalized.
In addition to the two positives, which were tested at the hospital, three resident tests returned negative results. Of the 10 pending results, eight are for residents and two for staffers.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Thursday the county's seven cases all were the result of community spread. Five of the patients are Carthage residents and two live in the county.
Three are hospitalized and four are at home.
Five are women and two are men. The one fatality was a woman, she said.
In Bowie County, an outbreak at the Telford Unit continued to grow, state corrections officials said. Fifteen inmates had tested positive and 31 remained in isolation, according to the latest reports.
The coronavirus-related death of 72-year-old Bartolo Infante a day earlier at Telford was the first in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system, and led to lockdowns at 15 prisons that have positive cases.
The case total in Bowie County increased by two, to 37. The county also has recorded five deaths.
In Nacogdoches County, the case count jumped by eight, to 29. Also, one more death brought the total to three.
Smith recoveries
In Smith County, health officials Thursday said 23 coronavirus patients are now considered recovered.
Of 88 confirmed cases in Smith County, NET Health said 63 remain active, 23 are recovered and two have died.
NET Health said its requirements for declaring a patient recovered are that it’s been 14 days since symptoms began, the patient has no fever for eight days without having to use medicine, and there's improvement of respiratory symptoms.
District CEO George Roberts said that while the federal Centers for Disease Control does have testing-based exit guidelines, they are contingent upon supply and lab capacity and are not required.
He also said it's too early to determine when the peak of infection will be reached in Smith County, which remains the Northeast Texas hot spot for cases.
Both Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran encouraged residents to continue social distancing practices.
“The stores have done so much better. We have worked as a police department and city to make sure everyone is conforming as much as possible,” Heines said, adding a reminder. “When you’re doing an essential service, this is not a social hour. Please just go home.”