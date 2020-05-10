Organizers have canceled the annual Avalon Faire in Kilgore because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The month-long Renaissance fair originally was scheduled for April but was pushed to the beginning of May.
“We postponed it and we hoped for the best, and then when it was May and the governor started to open up the state, we were hopeful that we would be able to have a fair this year,” said organizer Adi DiShion.
DiShion said employees took precautions, including getting supplies of masks and gloves, marking 6 feet distances in expected line areas and determining how many guests would make up 25% capacity.
However, after a barrage of negative messages through social media, DiShion said she wanted to make sure the event was permitted to open.
“I wanted to double check that we were interpreting the (governor’s) order correctly,” she said. “I was told that the sheriff and the county judge had already discussed it, and they would not permit us to open.”
She said refunds have been issued for tickets that were purchased online.
DiShion said she hopes to host a sort of flea market on the property in August and potentially expand the regular one-day Oktoberfest celebration.
For information, go to www.avalonfaire.com .