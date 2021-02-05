The latest round of newly available COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Christus Good Shepherd Health System hub in Longview were filled this morning shortly after they opened.
According to a statement from the health system at about 9:30 a.m., 3,500 appointments were added today after a replenishing of vaccine supply. At 10:52 a.m., the website used to sign up for the appointments at vaccinate.christushealth.org reported all appointments were full. The appointments were for a clinic March 14.
Christus Good Shepherd announced Jan. 25 that the health care system had been designated as a vaccine hub for Gregg County. The hub’s intention is to provide a sustainable vaccine program for the community.
By end of the day its first day of appointment registration availability, more than 14,000 people had been scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines during the first four weeks of the program. Appointments for the vaccine clinic are by appointment only. Christus is receiving vaccines from the state and is administering them at the Longview Exhibit Center at the fairgrounds.
Longview firefighters were on hand this past Saturday and Sunday to give the vaccines during the hub’s first weekend while Christus doctors and medical staff helped oversee the process. Meanwhile, nursing students from area colleges helped with registration. The hub is made possible with funding from Gregg County. The county pledged $250,000 to help sustain the hub and will help support continued efforts with up to an additional $250,000 in the future.
According to Christus Good Shepherd officials, people with vaccination appointments should follow these guidelines:
- Arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring one essential visitor.
- Wear loose fitting clothes for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.