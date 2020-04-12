April is usually the month that Longview municipal leaders officially begin formulating a budget for the next fiscal year. However, this year’s spending plan has taken much of their attention, as several revenue sources are expected to decrease if not plummet.
Shelter-at-home orders have led to shutdowns of nonessential businesses such as retail shopping centers, and those closures mean lost sales — and for the city, lost sales tax revenue. The state comptroller’s latest report released Wednesday was for sales made in February — the month before shelter-at-home orders were issued. That report showed Longview’s revenues down 11.1% for the month. Statewide, net payments were down 1.3%.
The orders also have halted park usage, which means that rental and usage fees are stymied.
And there is the global glut in oil, which impacts petrochemical industries that also fuel a large portion of the city’s economy and revenue.
“I think we’re all confident that we’re going to see reductions because it’s happening for all businesses, and it’s going to happen for cities as well,” city spokesman Shawn Hara said. “We just don’t know what those reductions will be.”
Sales taxes make up 20% of the city’s revenues — enough to cover general government, public welfare, development services and cultural and recreation costs combined.
The city has seen three consecutive years of positive year-over-year revenues in sales taxes. In fact, last year’s revenues were $4.5 million, or 23%, higher than in 2017.
So far this fiscal year, even with the decline from February sales, Longview sales tax revenues are positive. According to the state comptroller’s office, sales tax revenue over the two quarters is up 1.1%.
“We have not started to see the immediate impact yet,” Hara said, “but we are anticipating that and expecting and planning for that.”
The city has made mid-year budget adjustments in past years, such as in 2009 and 2014, Hara said. Administrators might make adjustments again, though they will “make sure we are providing all of the essential services.”
“We’re meeting together, and the budget team is starting to look at where we go for the coming year,” Hara said, noting that the meetings will examine this year’s and next year’s budgets. “We’ve had to tighten the belt before. There are certain tools and things that we’ll have to go to first.”
One week ago, credit ratings and research firm Fitch Ratings issued a financial outlook for Longview. The outlook is ahead of the city’s likely bid to refinance $16.5 million of debt under a plan that a financial consultant said could save the city more than $1 million.
Fitch Ratings took into account the global plunge in oil prices and the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, stating that changes are occurring across the country and likely to worsen in the coming weeks and months as economic activity suffers and public health spending increases.
Still, the agency upheld the city’s AA credit rating.
“The AA rating reflects the city’s robust financial cushion, moderate fixed-rate costs supporting solid expenditure flexibility and moderate long-term liability burden,” according to the outlook, which gave its highest marks to the city’s operating performance.
“Fitch expects Longview to demonstrate a high level of financial resilience during a moderate economic downturn based on its strong independent revenue raising capacity, solid expenditure controls and healthy reserve position, given low expected revenue volatility,” the report stated. “Longview’s strong budgetary management is demonstrated by its history of favorable operating performance and its willingness to make mid-year budget adjustments and defer non-critical capital plans when warranted.”