LeTourneau University announced Friday that summer camps scheduled for June have been canceled out of an abundance of caution regarding the current novel coronavirus pandemic.
Refunds of all the registration fees will be completed during the month of May, with credits going back to the cards used to register for camps, the university said.
The university asked for patience, because it might take a while to process the refunds.
“We want to say thank you to all the parents and grandparents for trusting LeTourneau with your kids,” said Kaylee Salser, administrator of summer camps. “We care for their safety and want to make sure we are able to provide a safe environment for every child to attend camps. We look forward to celebrating big with your amazing kids in 2021 summer camps.”
For information, call (903) 233-3093 or email KayleeSalser@letu.edu .
Most other events on campus for June and some for July also have been canceled, the university said. It said sports camps will be decided later, as July nears.