LeTourneau University announced today it would go to online-only classes for the rest of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change was detailed in a statement from the university that also announced many other significant changes, including that all university events are canceled until May 9 and that commencement ceremonies scheduled for that date have been postponed.
Read the full statement below.
March 17, 2020
LETU Employees, Students and Parents
This national emergency is an extraordinary opportunity to love God and love others, I am seeing your love for God and for our community in your energy and your ingenuity as we address unprecedented challenges. Thank you for your patience as each day brings new government guidelines and the need to change the way we are operating as a university.
This update includes several significant changes in the way we operate. We will provide our 3,000 students an exceptional higher education, but we will need to work very differently in these days to accomplish this.
The most loving thing we can do now is to remain with only online course delivery this term. We will not return to in-person classes this spring. We will close our residence halls and postpone or cancel all significant events planned, including Homecoming and Commencement. I regret this is necessary, but it is required as we seek the prosperity of our community during a time of pandemic.
Here are important details:
Academic courses
Online instruction for residential students begins on Monday, March 23, 2020 and will continue for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. This includes suspending all in-person flight and maintenance operations at the Abbott Aviation Center and the McKinney campus, as well as all clinical, lab, and field experiences of other disciplines that take place on the Longview campus. Students will receive separate communication from their respective academic areas about making up these requirements at a later date.
Residential students
Residence halls will close for the semester on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m., and will not reopen for Spring Term 2020. Due to concerns for safety and controlling the spread of COVID-19, we are asking that students move out of campus housing quickly and in adherence to social distancing protocols.
For students moving out this week:
• Student Life will send an email to all Spring 2020 students who were housed on campus with instructions on how check-outs will be facilitated. Check-outs will be conducted Wednesday, March 18 - Sunday, March 22 from 11am-7pm each day. In the email, we will ask that you fill out a survey to reserve a one-hour window in which you would like to complete check out and that you limit your total time in your building to four hours prior to that check-out time (i.e., if you reserve a spot to check out at 4-5pm on Thursday, you could come to the building at noon and move out between noon and 4pm, checking out by 5pm). This reservation process and time limit will allow us to better abide by social distancing protocol and manage the check-out process with limited staffing.
• Overnight stays in campus housing for those who are moving out will be allowed only for those students who will be flying in or traveling greater than five hours to move out.
• Families and friends can assist students with moving out of campus housing this week, but will not be allowed to stay overnight in campus housing.
• Storage will be limited and residents will not be able to leave items behind on campus to be donated. All personal possessions must be taken, stored, or thrown away.
• Failure to check out of your room or return the correct room key may result in additional charges being added to the student's account.
For International and Housing-Insecure Students:
• International students and housing-insecure students may apply for a Hardship Waiver to remain in on-campus housing and continue to receive take-out meals from dining services. Hardship waivers will be granted for very limited cases, such as for students in Family/Married Student Housing who have no other address, students who live in locations where air travel from the US is currently not available, and cases of extreme financial hardship. Students who are granted this waiver will be restricted from traveling outside the Longview area until further notice. Students wishing to receive this waiver must apply to remain on campus using a link that will be sent from Student Life via email. Please complete this application quickly if you feel you meet the limited nature of this waiver and we will do our best to respond quickly to all requests.
For students unable to move out this week:
• Students who are unable due to distance to move out by March 22 may make arrangements for move out at a later date, no later than May 9, 2020. Due to the predicted spread of COVID-19, we cannot guarantee building access or staff availability to move out beyond March 22. We will try to do our best to accommodate any requests for move-out between March 23 and May 9, but all arrangements will be made in light of guidance from the CDC and campus protocols at that time. Please email your Resident Director to make arrangements for a late checkout. Resident Director contact information may be found here:
• Davis Hall & Quads: Julie Caldwell- 903.233.4428, juliecaldwell@letu.edu
• Gilbert Hall & Apartments: Christina Brandsma- 903.233.4424, christinabrandsma@letu.edu
• South Hall: Brittany LaPorte- 903.233.4425, brittanylaporte@letu.edu
• Thomas Hall & Mabee Hall: Griffin Gardner- 903.233.4427, griffingardner@letu.edu
• Tyler Hall, Evelyn LeTourneau Hall, & Societies: Ryan Hawkins- 903.233.4423, ryanhawkins@letu.edu
• Family & Married Student Housing: Ben Goller- 903.233.4421, bengoller@letu.edu
We are exploring options for how to handle adjustments to room and board charges and will communicate those plans as soon as they are finalized.
International students
For F-1 students:
• If you are enrolled full time in online courses for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester, whether you are in the US or outside of the US, you will maintain legal F-1 status. This is a temporary special provision by SEVP based on these unusual circumstances.
• If you do NOT plan to continue studying online, you must notify the Office of Global Initiatives so we can terminate your I-20 for “authorized early withdrawal.”
• If you travel outside the US and plan to return to the US in the future, you need a travel signature on page 2 of your I-20. Anyone in the Office of Global Initiatives can sign your I-20 for you this week.
• International students who are unable to return home and need to remain in on-campus housing and receive boxed meals throughout the spring semester may apply for a Hardship Waiver through Residence Life. Please watch for an email and fill out the link to apply if you will not be able to return to your home country.
The Office of Global Initiatives (OGI) is here to answer an international student’s questions. Please feel free to contact OGI via email (rebeccahaeseke@letu.edu) or by phone at 903.233.3172. Staff will be available in the office from 8:00am - 12:00pm and 1:00pm -5:00pm, Monday – Friday.
Summer and Fall course registration
Cancellation of the Academic Chapel this week has created the need to push back the Fall/Summer registration process to ensure every student has had the opportunity for academic advising. Adjustments to the Fall/Summer registration schedule is as follows:
• Peer Advisor Registration – March 24
• Regular Registration -
o Seniors (91+ hours) – April 6
o Juniors (61-90 hours) – April 7
o Sophomores (31-60 hours) – April 8
o Freshman (0 to 30 hours) – April 9
Faculty will communicate the details of the advising process and the Registrar Team will be available to offer assistance and answer questions. To contact the Registrar please email Registrar@letu.edu or call 903.233.4381.
Facilities and events
All university events are canceled until May 9 and all athletic practices have been canceled through the end of the semester. Access to all buildings except the Allen Family Student Center and library will be restricted to employees only. The mail center will be open in the Allen Family Student Center with limited hours of 9:30am – 2:30pm, Monday - Friday. Effective Wednesday, March 18 the Solheim Center will be closed. The Corner Café will remain open with modified hours for to-go meals only.
All major admissions events are canceled. However, our admissions counselors will be available to work with any prospective student and families.
Commencement
The University Commencement ceremonies on May 9 have been postponed, and the University is considering other dates and options for celebrating our graduates. More information will follow in the coming weeks. For any commencement questions please contact stephaniebozant@letu.edu or call 903.233.3200.
Health services
• If you are sick, please first call ahead to 903.233.4445 before arriving at the Health Services Office. For medical/health questions pertaining to COVID-19 that are not addressed on the university website or related resources (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html), email healthservices@letu.edu and provide your name and contact information requesting a call back.
• If you have counseling or specific mental health questions, you can either call 903.233.3490 or send an email to counseling@letu.edu requesting a call back. Please remember that email is not a secure means of conveying personal health information.
• If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the 24/7 regional crisis line at 800.446.8253.
• During evenings and weekends when the Health Services Office is closed, please first call ahead to the nearest urgent care or emergency room if you are needing medical attention. Those locations and numbers can be found here: https://www.letu.edu/student-life/health-services.html#ContentBlock-2-1
• Traditional students may also utilize Buzz Care for video or phone appointments with a doctor about any medical concerns or for online counseling appointments. For more information, visit Buzzcare.care
For any questions, please contact Health Services, 903.233.4445 or healthservices@letu.edu.
Be encouraged. God will be glorified in all of this. Thousands of LETU graduates are this day scattered throughout every workplace and every nation demonstrating a peace that can only come from faith in Christ. The alma mater of these students is responding to the emergency with ingenuity. Please continue to pray for us and for God to bless our ministry especially in these uncertain times.