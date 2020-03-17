LeTourneau University and the University of Texas at Tyler said Tuesday they would go to online-only classes for the rest of the spring semester and postpone commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LeTourneau also is shutting down its campus and asking students to move out of residence halls by Sunday. The same move was made last week by Wiley College in Marshall, which told students Thursday to leave campus, and that all classes were being moved to online only.
At Wiley, LeTourneau and UT Tyler, online-only instruction will begin Monday. At UT Tyler, spring break had been extended through this week, while LeTourneau canceled in-person classes this week but continued its online classes.
"We will not return to in-person classes this spring," LeTourneau told students, faculty and staff. "Due to concerns for safety and controlling the spread of COVID-19, we are asking that students move out of campus housing quickly and in adherence to social distancing protocols."
The news was delivered in Tuesday's COVID-19 Update. It also announced other significant changes, including that all university events are canceled through May 9 and athletic practices have been canceled for the rest of the semester. Also, commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 9 have been postponed.
"The university is considering other dates and options for celebrating our graduation," the university said, and more information will come later.
At UT Tyler, President Michael Tidwell said Tuesday that classes would be online-only for the remainder of the semester to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for social distancing.
Commencement, which was set for May 2 in Tyler, will be postponed. The committee for commencement will meet in the coming weeks for a new date, Tidwell said.
The UT Tyler campus and all student services will remain open, he said, but several major events have been canceled or postponed. All athletic events through the end of the semester and UT Tyler Homecoming have been cancelled. Student activity events have been canceled until March 31, and the 2020 NCAA Division III Softball Championship has been canceled.
The Cowan Center’s season also has been postponed. Officials are working to rebook all postponed events but no dates have been set.
UT Tyler said students, faculty and staff were required to report to the university any international travel within the past month. At LeTourneau, students who have recently traveled to certain countries were told to follow quarantine guidelines established by the CDC.
Colleges and universities across the state have been making similar moves in response to the spread of coronavirus. Dozens of institutions across the state last week said they would extend spring break and move courses online in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. At many, students were told to move out of residence halls, and others said they were locking down campuses and continuing educational operations.