Longview restaurants restricted to curbside pickup and deliveries for a month amid the COVID-19 pandemic are making plans to reopen to dine-in customers Friday while maintaining social distancing.
“We’re going to be able block out booths and spread tables out” to maintain 6 feet of distance, said Danny Leach, general manager of Flying Burger & Seafood on Hawkins Parkway in Longview. “We’re excited.”
Restaurants, shuttered retailers such as clothing stores, movie theaters and malls received approval Monday from Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen for business starting Friday, with limitations. They can operate at only 25% of capacity, and social distancing rules remain intact.
Restaurants with no curbside or delivery service have been fully closed under an order Abbott issued a month ago, and other businesses, including hair salons, barbershops, bars and gyms, will stay closed until at least mid-May.
Leach said an employee at the entrance will count customers to ensure Flying Burger is adhering to Abbott’s decision limiting occupancy. The restaurant, which opened in January 2019, seats up to 200 customers.
Flying Burger also is taking other measures to protect customers and employees from the spread of the new coronavirus, Leach said. Employees will bring soft drinks to tables instead of customers using dispensers.
“We don’t use platters,” he said. “We use paper plates, so it is all thrown away. It is basically come in, order your food and sit down.”
Like Flying Burger, Papacita’s Mexican Restaurant on Loop 281 also will assign an employee to the front door to make sure it complies with the 25% capacity order, Assistant Manager Patrick McCullin said. The restaurant seats as many as 400 people.
McCullin said he supported Abbott’s decision to reopen the economy.
“I think it will be positive because it is a step to bring everything back to normal,” he said.
He said he was making phone calls Monday to determine which employees to call back to work.
Christina Castillo, general manager of the Tele’s Mexican restaurants in Longview, Gladewater and Diana, declined to comment because she said she wanted to consult her father, Tele Peralta.
Monica Hale, a spokeswoman for the Longview Mall, said mall management awaited a conference call Monday with Washington Prime Management, the Columbus, Ohio, owner. The mall reopened to curbside service Friday.
Movie theaters
And while cinemas may reopen Friday if they limit occupancy to 25%, Byron Berkley, owner of 4 Star Cinema in Kilgore, said he has no immediate plans to do so. After closing its four screens to moviegoers, 4 Star has stayed open with a drive-thru service from 4 to 8 p.m. for buttered popcorn and other snacks.
“My reaction at this point is, it probably too premature to do that,” Berkley said. He cited two issues: the lack of new movie releases and the difficulty of being profitable if no more than 15 seats are occupied in a auditorium that seats 60 people.
“We would end up with a very small number of available seats,” Berkley said. “Our plan right now is to wait this out for another month. We are probably waiting for the end of May or first part of June.”
Berkley, who is involved with the Independent Cinema Alliance and the National Association of Theater Owners, said he does not know “how ready the public is to get close to people” inside a cinema.
Museums
Longview museums on Monday were considering plans to open as allowed by the governor’s new order — with the exception of Longview’s hands-on children’s museum.
Museums and libraries are included in the list of reopenings for Friday, but Abbott’s order keeps hands-on sections of museums closed, with written guidance that says they “must close any components of the museum or library that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas.”
“It still puts us in a holding pattern,” said Rhonda Bullard, interim executive director of Longview World of Wonders, a hands-on children’s discovery center. The museum consists entirely of hands-on exhibits and activities for children. “We had begun to look at the possibility of June, but after today’s announcement, we can’t move forward on those definite plans until we see what happens May 18, if he loosens up the definition of hands-on.”
She expects LongviewWOW will reopen in phases, though. She said she would present a plan to the board of directors today to accomplish that, depending on what happens on a statewide level.
“We’re taking this time while we’re closed to do some renovations and to bring in a new exhibit, really working on our membership benefits and we’re selling things out of our store inventory, online and through social media,” Bullard said. “We’re keeping the doors open.”
At the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Executive Director Tiffany Nolan Jehorek said the organization’s executive board would discuss opening during a meeting this afternoon. She didn’t know if the museum would reopen Friday or perhaps the following week.
“Fortunately, our museum doesn’t have large crowds at one given time. It’s kind of the perfect outing to bring the family, walk through, enjoy some inspiration and solitude and grab lunch,” she said.
Hand sanitizer, extra cleaning, 6-foot social distancing and limits on large crowds are among the steps she sees the museum taking when it reopens.
The Gregg County Historical Museum likely won’t open Friday, but hopes to be open May 12, said Executive Director Lindsay Loy, with plans to be considered during the board’s executive committee meeting May 7.
“We’re going to spend this week and next week prepping the museum, cleaning it, sanitizing it, making sure we have all the supplies we need for our all our guests and volunteers,” Loy said.
A policy also needs to be developed regarding whether mask use will be required or recommended for visitors and volunteers and how the facility will be sanitized. Steps needs to be taken to protect the health of volunteers and employees, some who are among the people considered most vulnerable to COVID-19. Loy said volunteers will need to be consulted about who can work and when.
However, the hands-on children’s area in the basement likely would need to be closed off, she said.
The museum is planning for its exhibit recognizing Longview’s sesquicentennial to open May 13 and run through Aug. 29.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said there hadn’t been a determination made as of Monday afternoon about whether the Longview Public Library will open on Friday.
Golf courses
Golf courses already are getting in the swing of things with Abbott’s order also allowing outdoor sports with four or fewer people, beginning Friday.
“We’ve actually been busier than ever,” said Sean Hanson, PGA professional at Pinecrest Country Club. “We’ve been checking with the mayor on guidelines and limiting it to one person per cart.
“I go out every morning and sanitize the carts. We don’t have any rakes on the course, flagsticks stay in the hole, … basically nothing that can be touched or removed,” Hanson said.
“The bad thing is our clubhouse hasn’t been open, and we’ve had no food or beverage sales or beverage carts,” Hanson said.
“From what little I’ve heard, I think we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “It’s a soft opening and isn’t going to affect us a lot right now. We’ll still keep doing things to keep people safe until we hear what’s coming in the second phase.
“This is good though,” Hanson said. “Being outdoors, by yourself in a cart, that’s safe and it’s good for your mental health. You can’t just sit around watching the news all day.”
Paige Williams, wife of owner Mike Williams of Target Golf Center, agreed.
“We really feel so blessed that we’ve been able to stay open,” she said. “We’ve been in constant contact with (Gregg County Judge) Bill Stoudt to make sure we weren’t doing anything wrong. We prop open the door, sanitize the buckets, allow only one person per cart, give out sanitizing wipes and do anything else we can to minimize contact.
“On the driving range, we limit it to two per mat to make sure on social distancing,” she said. “We’ve been closing early, because it’s harder to keep folks apart at night.
“It’s been tough,” Williams said. “This is when we try to catch up after a slow winter, but we haven’t been able to do leagues, or First Tee or group lessons. We’ve been blessed to stay open and do some things, though.”
Jaime Winters, director of marketing, food and beverages and events at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater, said, “We’re excited. We closed for one day to do a deep clean of the building and bleaching of carts, but we’ve stayed open. We’ve done things like limiting it to one person per cart, staggering tee times, keeping the doors open so no handles have to be touched and all food and beverages stay outside.
“On Friday, we’ll be able to let members and guests come into the clubhouse, and we’ll be open at 25% capacity,” Winters said. “We will continue to do extreme cleanings, and as far as the golf course is concerned, we’ll continue to practice safety and better health practices. Really, the only changes will come to the restaurant (Neptunes’s Grille & Bar).”
Others waiting their turn
At least one salon owner was disappointed that Abbott’s decision does not lift the ban on such businesses as hair salons and barbershops.
“I think it is kind of messed up,” said Renee Jackson, owner of Plush & Pretty Beauty Bar Salon on Loop 281. “The small people are hurting so hard.”
Jackson, who opened the salon in January, said she could comply with social distancing by limiting one client per hour “or 6 feet apart, or however you want to do it.”
She said she could wear a face mask and recommend face shields for customers when they get shampoos. “You can recommend taking their temperatures.”
Meanwhile, Jackson said she is not making any money and has to pay rent. She said her two stylists are between jobs and cannot get through to the Texas Workforce Commission to apply for unemployment benefits.
Cile Stokes, co-worker of Sola Salon Studios off Judson Road, shared the sense of frustration. Sola Salon is home to 29 studios, all closed.
She said stylists have completed coursework to learn about bacteria, viruses, parasites, cancers and contagious diseases, including fungus. They are trained in proper sanitization, disinfection and sterilization procedures.
“They know and want to protect themselves and their clients and have been trained in these processes,” Stokes said.
Stokes said she also wants to seek a clarification of what kind of business owner is deemed a sole proprietor and thus is allowed to resume business. She said she reached out Monday to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for an answer.