As the new coronavirus continues to spread in East Texas, local colleges and universities have updated their policies while students prepare to start classes after an extended spring break.
On Thursday, Wiley College announced a faculty member tested positive for the new coronavirus and all classes will be online for the rest of the school year.
On March 13, Kilgore College announced it would extend its spring break and all classes will resume online only.
By March 17, LeTourneau University in Longview and the University of Texas at Tyler announced they would switch to online-only instruction the rest of the spring semester at all campuses and postponed commencement.
Since then, other colleges have switched to online only instruction for when classes resume.
East Texas Baptist University in Marshall told students on Wednesday all classes will be administered online the rest of the spring semester. A day before, Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins made the same announcement.
Classes will resume online at Panola College in Carthage. Some hands-on labs and clinicals will be modified to ensure social distancing — no more than 10 people in a room and standing 6 feet away from others — and with enhanced hygiene.
On March 19, Tyler Junior College said all courses will be online. Currently, the school has a tentative return date of April 6.
On Thursday, Northeast Texas Community College outside Mount Pleasant said all classes will transition to online courses when students return Monday.
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches is not only switching to online courses for the rest of the spring semester, but the college announced it will be offering all summer courses online, too.