An executive order announced Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott starts reopening Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic — and local officials are set to follow his lead.
“We will follow exactly what he has told us to do,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “He made it clear it is not in the hands of local government, it is in the hands of the state. We hope to continue to have low cases and no deaths.”
Abbott’s stay-at-home order will expire as scheduled Thursday, and on Friday many businesses can begin reopening under restrictions, if they choose. During a news conference Monday afternoon, Abbott said his order supersedes all local orders.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Mack on March 25 had issued a joint mandatory shelter-at-home order, with Mack on April 7 adding restrictions that included limiting the number of customers in Longview businesses, placing safety monitors in businesses, closing park playgrounds and a voluntary overnight curfew.
Under the governor’s order, retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls all can open Friday but are only allowed to operate at 25% capacity. A second phase of businesses, including hair salons, barbershops, bars and gyms, could open by May 18 if spread of the virus doesn’t accelerate.
Stoudt said he was expecting Monday’s announcement.
“The governor’s been very clear about getting our economy moving again in a safe and secure manner,” he said. “What it boils down to is the fact that personal responsibility is going to be the key going forward.”
Stoudt said people still should practice safe social distancing or wearing a face mask in public.
“We have to continue to be vigilant,” he said. “At the end of the day, we all know we’ve got to go on with our lives and businesses and family and find a safe way to do it.”
Stoudt said courts would not open until June 1. Other county offices have been open, but scaled back on rotating schedules. The various county department heads will find ways to bring business back to normal.
Mack said he had not met with city staff on returning to normal hours yet but said that he was sure they will get back to normal schedules while still following the necessary guidelines.
Overall, Stoudt said as more restrictions are lifted, people need to be conscious of others.
“It’s all about personal responsibility and taking care of each other,” he said. “We’re all in this together; you’ve got to continue down that path.”