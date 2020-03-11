As airlines are slashing flights, freezing hiring and parking planes to cope with declines in bookings and a rise in cancellations caused by fear over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, East Texas airport officials said they were seeing no changes in passenger traffic early this week.
Longview Transit also said its bus schedule continues unchanged, and a spokesman for Amtrak said it had no restrictions on travel and was running its usual schedule, as well.
At East Texas Regional Airport in Longview, Airport Director Roy Miller said Tuesday he had not seen any slowdown in traffic. The airport was running the same number of flights on the same schedule.
American Airlines, which provides commercial flights at the airport, said in a statement it is allowing travelers to change flights because of virus concerns without penalty for a certain period of time.
Miller said the airport also is taking some precautions because of the outbreak.
“We have put out more hand sanitizers, and we’re sanitizing the furniture and common touch spaces,” he said.
The airport does not screen people coming into the county for possible coronavirus, Miller said. Employees were advised on the importance of personal hygiene and hand washing, he said.
At Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler, Airport Director Davis Dickson echoed Miller, saying there had been no increase in cancellations, and he is confident in the measures the airport has put in place to ensure traveler safety.
“We pay special attention to sanitizing touch points: armrests, countertops, floors, walls and appliances,” Dickson said.
The local airports’ experience with passenger traffic stands in contrast to what’s being seen at Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, where CEO Gary Kelly said the outbreak could have a bigger impact for airlines than the terror attacks of 2001.
American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April. It has delayed training of new pilots and flight attendants.
Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand had fallen sharply enough in the past week that it expects one-third of seats on its domestic flights to be empty this month. And United Airlines said ticket sales have dropped 25% in recent days — and traffic was off 70%, including cancellations.
In such situations, airlines typically cut fares to fill seats, but that won’t work with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.
Buses, trains
At Longview Transit, General Manager Scott Lewis said buses were being sanitized as usual and were sticking to published schedules.
“We’re monitoring the situation,” he said. “And we’re prepared to proceed as necessary.”
Amtrak spokesman Mark Magliari said the railway has no travel restrictions on trains, and schedules are not changed in East Texas. It has seen travel declines on its East Coast routes and has suspended some trains there.
According to its website, Amtrak is working to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus. The precautions include enhancing cleaning protocols, increasing supplies of antibacterial products and reinforcing good hygiene practices. It says it has increased cleaning to as often as hourly on busy trains.
It is waiving change fees on new or existing reservations made before April 20.
Greyhound said Tuesday afternoon the interstate bus line currently had no route cancellations or travel restrictions because of coronavirus. As with American Airlines and Amtrak, the company is not charging change fees to customers who postpone travel plans because of concerns about the virus.
According to its website, Greyhound also is enhancing sanitation procedures in its buses and terminals.