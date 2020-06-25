The parade celebrating Longview’s 150th birthday has been rescheduled again because of the COVID-19 pandemic — this time to next year.
The parade, dubbed the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, had been rescheduled to Aug. 29 from its original planned date of April 18. According to a post Thursday on the Longview Main Street Facebook page, the parade is now scheduled for April 17, 2021, due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
“We take the health and safety of our participants and spectators very seriously — a parade is an event that makes social distancing difficult,” the post read. “We appreciate your understanding in this matter.”
Longview Mainstreet Coordinator Melida Heien said there were many factors that played into the decision to postpone the event.
She said parade participants were contacting her about concerns.
“They were apprehensive, because they had children in their entry or older folks, and I got a sense they were unsure about participating,” she said. “I want it to be a good experience.”
Heien said she felt much more confident about the safety of the parade two weeks ago.
“It’s not really the end of the world if we have to move it,” she said. “I don’t want people to build floats and then a week before we have to cancel it. I want to take a step back and see the big picture.”
Social distancing a parade and spectators would be difficult, Heien added.
All the entrants had the option of a refund or rollover to participate in next year’s event.
“We can still celebrate at a different time,” she said. “This just isn’t the right time right now.”
Director of Community Services Laura Hill said other Longview 150 evens also have been rescheduled.
The transportation show was moved from the spring to Aug. 15 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, and a new date for burying a time capsule has not been set.
Hill said Longview was not officially incorporated as a city until 1871, so the celebration can continue into 2021.