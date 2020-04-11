Animal services in Longview such as intake and adoptions are faring well despite the implementation of social distancing rules and other safeguards related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper described operations at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center as “far better than anticipated” and pointed to recent adoptions such as Angler — a dog brought into the shelter after ingesting a fish hook — as success stories.
“Of course, like the rest of the city, we are doing very limited services,” Kemper said. However, “we do end up with other things because there are things that we simply can’t turn away.”
The shelter is only accepting animals that are sick, injured or represent a threat to public safety, and adoptions are by appointment only, with people waiting outside to come inside the facility one at a time to meet animals.
In recent weeks before April 4, every animal that had come into the building was adopted — a total of 57 animals since March 20.
“Of course, that’s a much smaller number than we normally would at this period in time, but it’s a lot for a lockdown city,” he said. “We’ve managed to empty our shelter as fast as things come in.”
The shelter’s Facebook page has been a key help in adopting animals out, Kemper said.
Angler, who swallowed a fish hook, underwent emergency surgery after he was brought to the shelter. Staff posted Angler’s photos along with X-rays showing the hook inside him on Facebook, “and he literally had people fighting over him before he was even available for adoption,” Kemper said. “All of our success that we’re having now in this difficult time is based on Facebook and people’s willingness to share our posts.”
The shelter has always practiced enhanced disease control to prevent illnesses such as parvo while also ensuring that staff remains healthy, he said.
“These are viruses that are absolutely very contagious to our animals, so we spend a lot of time disinfecting anyways — just more of it,” Kemper said.
“While you’re stuck at home, it’s a fantastic time to have a new pet stuck at home with you,” he said. “We’re going to keep taking them in. We can’t cut taking them in, but as they come in, we’re going to keep adopting them out.”