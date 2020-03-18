The Diocese of Tyler, which governs Catholic churches across Northeast Texas, has suspended …

New guidelines were released Tuesday for visitors to Longview Regional Medical Center in res…

LeTourneau University is going to online-only classes for the rest of the spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts has announced that more coronavirus cases will be reported.

Gov. Greg Abbott today activated the Texas National Guard as part of the state’s response to…

Chamber webinars on COVID-19

The Longview Chamber of Commerce will offer two webinars on the coronavirus crisis through a partnership with The Ward Agency.

A webinar on Market Outlook: How the Coronavirus Crisis May Impact Your Corporate Retirement Plan will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, and a webinar on Managing Your Business Through the Coronavirus Crisis will be offered at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The webinar on market outlook is intended to provide an overview of potential effects of the coronavirus beyond today's headlines.

To register for the market outlook webinar, go to

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/201634345395292940?source=RET-PDF.

The second webinar is intended for business owners, executives and human resources managers and will cover critical issues.

To sign up for the managing your business webinar, click on

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3257627958726155532?source=OLOOK.