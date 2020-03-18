Longview-area restaurants and other businesses are seeing a slump in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic and are responding with more to-go orders and deliveries.
Volume dropped as much as 75% on Tuesday at Silver Grizzly Espresso on the first day the downtown Longview business closed to the public while offering curbside pickups, said Connor Walters, one of the owners.
Silver Grizzly, which opened in November 2016, has set curbside hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closing three hours earlier than normal.
Walters said Silver Grizzly management made the decision to close the coffeehouse, which seats a capacity of 86 people inside and has some outside tables, because the White House on Monday “highly recommended” restaurants and bars nationwide close for 15 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Walters and barista Jon Frazier sat outside Tuesday under a canopy at a table that held packages of roasted coffee and cookies.
“Right now, we are selling everything we had before except for beer,” Walters said. However, he said customers, who may place orders at silvergrizzly.square.site, may buy 64-ounce bottles containing beer to take home.
Across Tyler Street from Silver Grizzly, owner Deborah Bolton at Deb’s Downtown Cafe reported her first slow day Tuesday since the coronavirus pandemic. Patrons occupied three tables shortly after noon, but they took up seven tables as of 12:45 p.m.
Bolton, who opened the restaurant in 2003, said Monday was “pretty busy” and business was “excellent” a week ago.
But starting Tuesday, Bolton said she saw more customers placing orders to go than dining in at the restaurant, which seats a maximum of 96 people. Deb’s is open for breakfast and lunch weekdays but sees most of its volume at lunchtime.
“Nobody is getting sick,” Bolton said. “We’re sanitizing, even the pens that we use up front” to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic apparently has prompted more customers at Skinner’s Grocery & Market on Judson Road to order groceries online, said Kristy Waller, a cashier there for 18 years. Waller has said she began making deliveries to homes and businesses in August 2016.
During a normal week, Waller said she handles 25 deliveries. A week ago, Skinner’s received requests for 45 deliveries, plus five in-store pickups.
“I have eight deliveries, and I have two in store (Tuesday),” Waller said.
She said the butcher department staff has become busier grinding hamburger meat and cutting steaks “as fast as they could cut them” to meet customer demand.
Traffic has dropped 50% to 75% at The Brown Duck clothing store on Judson Road, and only five customers had showed up as of about 2 p.m. Tuesday, said Paula Walters, co-owner with husband David. She said no one requested curbside delivery Tuesday.
Walters said The Brown Duck began offering free local delivery Tuesday.
Dressin’ Gaudy clothing store manager Teresa Cosper said fewer customers have been patronizing the business since Thursday.
“I’m sure one confirmed case in Longview has had a big effect on it,” said Cosper, who is new at Dressin’ Gaudy but spent 40 years in retail management.
Nanny Goat’s Cafe & Feed Bin, inside a convenience store on Judson Road, still receives a “steady flow” of customers dining in, manager Becky Cooper said Tuesday. “We’ve got a lot of to-go foods.”
Nanny Goat’s posted online Tuesday that it would begin offering curbside service in response to the virus threat, Cooper said.
Walters at Silver Grizzly said he hopes business will pick up.
“People are adjusting to all the changes, and I am sure that after a week of being more isolated, people will get out more,” he said.
In other business developments Tuesday:
Walmart reported its stores nationwide would be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Regal Longview & RPX on North Eastman Road and Regal cinemas throughout the country began closing Tuesday until further notice “as a precaution amid the current circumstances,” the company reported.
A representative for AMC Longview 10 on Tall Pines Road near the Longview Mall was unavailable for comment Tuesday. However, other news organizations reported AMC as of Tuesday closed all its cinemas for six to 12 weeks.
Applebee’s said it would limit hours at 62 restaurants in Texas, including the one on Loop 281 in Longview, from noon to 9 p.m. However, Applebee’s said it will offer free delivery through March via Uber Eats and Doordash.