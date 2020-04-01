Nonprofit agencies serving the Longview area, especially those that depend on the Greater Longview United Way, foresee a possible drop in funding as events are canceled and the unemployment rolls climb amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The local United Way postponed the third annual Cookin’ at the Creek BQ Cookoff set March 20 and 21 at the Bear Creek Smokehouse near Marshall because of an order Gov. Greg Abbott issued March 19 to close restaurants, bars, gyms and schools through April 3, according to United Way Executive Director Donna Sharp. Gregg County has since issued a shelter-at-home order through April 9.
She said the event, which has raised more than $25,000 in past years, will be rescheduled.
The United Way also canceled the block party downtown March 14 that was intended to be a community awareness event but also raises money from proceeds from local businesses, Sharp said. She said the United Way plans to reschedule the event “because it is a whole lot of fun.”
One of the 21 United Way partner agencies, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines has postponed the annual Otis Hill Golf Tournament that was scheduled Friday at the Pinecrest Country Club until the fall, Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Chad Patterson said.
United Way saw a drop in contributions from residents and companies in March, Sharp said. The United Way set a goal in September of raising $1,241,256 in its 2019-2020 campaign that concluded Tuesday.
However, Sharp said, “We have no indication that this is the result of the pandemic. We live in a very generous community. We are proud to see everybody coming together.”
Patterson agreed about the community being generous and described the United Way as one of the clubs’ funding sources that also includes membership fees and federal money. He said the United Way earmarked funding for the current year, and the Boys & Girls Clubs will not apply to the United Way for the following year until April.
Like the Boys & Girls Clubs, the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse relies on a variety of funding sources, including state and federal grants, CEO Linda Oyer said.
“Without the United Way, we would have to reduce our programs,” Oyer said. She said the D.O.R.S. (Developing Opportunities Realizing Success) Youth Transition Center would not be able to continue if United Way funding dried up.
ETCADA staff members increased their workload after merging Feb. 20 with D.O.R.S., which serves people ages 15 to 25, Oyer said. She said the Operation Turnaround program alone has 75 participants who obtain victim services, mental health evaluations and counseling, while 15 others are enrolled in a housing program.
Nonprofit entities that are not United Way partners also have canceled or postponed events and could see income drop as a consequence.
Longview Symphony has canceled events through May 15, including Peter Pan & Pirate Party, Disney’s “A Dream is a Wish” concert and A Night in the Orient fundraiser as well as the free Bach’s Lunch.
“It is a loss of funding for our organization,” Longview Symphony Executive Director Niki Groce said.
She said A Night at the Orient was to replace Pasta and Piano, which had been going on for years.
“We did not have a guesstimate of what it would raise,” Groce said. “It also depends on your sponsors.”
Groce said the Disney concert set for April 24 at the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University was supposed to become the big concert of the season.
“We are hoping to reschedule it to another date, hopefully in the next two years,” Groce said.
She said Longview Symphony is trying to plan a Bach’s Lunch featuring a string quartet online and on the same day the free event had been scheduled for May 15 at First United Methodist Church.
“I understand the priority right now is everyone’s safety and doing the right thing” during the pandemic, Groce said.
The COVID-19 pandemic led the Longview Pilot Club and East Texas Restaurant Association to cancel the 38th annual Taste of Longview scheduled for April 7 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
“It never has been canceled before,” said Carolyn Ramirez, a member of the Longview Pilot Club.
She said Taste of Longview has drawn as many as 1,000 people with 24 restaurants lined up to participate this year.
She said she thinks past Taste of Longview events raised about $15,000, which the Longview Pilot Club splits with the restaurant association. The Longview Pilot Club uses proceeds to help people with brain-related injuries, while the restaurant association uses its share to pay for scholarships for young people to enter the hospitality industry.
Ramirez said she hopes Taste of Longview is rescheduled.
Longview Symphony’s season concludes in May, and Groce said the organization is “taking a look” at the new season starting in October. She said she has held several meetings over the phone with the executive board, instead of meeting in person, because of COVID-19.
The coronavirus also has affected work schedules at other nonprofit entities with staffers maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more. Oyer said ETCADA staff now works remotely, and counselors can meet with clients through video conferencing.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, ETCADA conducted Monday dinner meetings with youths off site, Oyer said. This past week, ETCADA conducted its meeting through a conference call that 33 youths attended.
Like ETCADA, the “emergency operations” staff at the Boys & Girls Clubs are also doing their work remotely, Patterson said. However, he said part-time employees assigned to schools in Gregg and Harrison counties have been idled since Abbott ordered schools closed.
The after-school programs have drawn an average of 1,000 youths a day across its 19 sites, Patterson said. The clubs serve youths from grades kindergarten through 12, a majority of whom come from low-income families.
“We are still communicating with the kids and families,” Patterson said. “We are sending virtual resources through our social media, through our website (begreateasttexas.com).”
Patterson and Oyer expressed optimism.
“We are going to be fine,” Patterson said. “We are going to be more in recovery phase. Once the door opens, we will be there for the kids.”
Oyer said, “I really have faith in our country to rebound quickly. People want to work. They are going to jump back in.”
Meanwhile, the United Way is still selling tickets for the Cookin’ at the Creek raffle that has been postponed, Sharp said.
Tickets are being sold for $5 apiece or five for $20 for a drawing that has been rescheduled to April 21, with winners announced that day on the United Way’s Facebook page. Prizes may be viewed on Facebook.
Tickets are available by calling the United Way office at (903) 758-0191.
Sharp said the United Way’s 2019-2020 campaign luncheon that had been scheduled for April 23 has been canceled. Campaign results and awards will be announced in mid-April.