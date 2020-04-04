As East Texas parents and students try to turn their homes into classrooms during extended school closures, districts are working to make sure students have access to assignments.
For some districts, such as Pine Tree and Spring Hill, that means considering purchases to ensure students have internet access. Other campuses, such as Longview ISD's Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, are relying on community partnerships to help students who can't get online.
Other efforts are low-tech.
Longview, Pine Tree, White Oak, Hallsville, Union Grove, Ore City and Sabine ISDs are putting together packets of assignments for students without internet. Some campuses have designated times for parents to pick up the packets, while others distribute them while also handing out meals. And some Pine Tree campuses are using donated News-Journal newspaper racks to transfer assignments from teachers to parents.
At Spring Hill ISD, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a statement the district recently ordered 20 hotspots. Hotspots are devices that provide wireless internet access.
Spring Hill ISD Assistant Superintendent of College and Career Readiness Adrian Knight said in a statement the district ordered 10 hotspots from T-Mobile at a cost of $20 per month for a 12-month contract on each device. The district also ordered 10 hotspots from AT&T for $45 per month for a 6-month contract on each device. Both plans come with unlimited data.
However, Guidry said he believes the district will have to come up with another option because the high demand nationally for such devices has delayed the district's orders from shipping.
"The nationwide demand for hotspots has skyrocketed, so we are not sure when the hotspots will arrive," Knight said. "In the meantime, we are encouraging parents to check with their cell phone provider, as many of those are offering unlimited data for the next 60 to 90 days, and they can use their phone as a hotspot."
Guidry said the district is looking into purchasing materials to create its own internet hotspot. If it is able to do so, students would be able to go to their school and download lessons on a laptop while in their cars.
From there, work could be completed offline, he said. Students could then return to the school to follow the same process to submit assignments online and download the next lesson.
Spring Hill officials said a hotspot is needed because they don't believe the district's wifi is strong enough to reach the parking lot.
Pine Tree ISD Technology Director Todd Yohn said he believes the 200 hotspots that the district ordered will be delivered on time. Seniors who need internet access will be able to borrow them to use at home.
"That should be able to take care of all of the high school students that don’t have anything," he said. "The biggest concern right now is our seniors. The other kids, they’re going to be OK, but the seniors have a ton of stuff that they need to work on."
He also said some will go to special education students who do not have internet but need it to connect with therapists online.
In Longview ISD, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy is looking at a partnership with the Longview Chamber of Commerce to help get internet access to families who don't have it, said Principal Patricia Duck.
The process is in the early stages, Duck said, but the chamber is working on finding a way to help provide internet to families without access.
"Our campus is fortunate in that our campus is a one-to-one technology campus," Duck said. "So all of our students have access to Chromebook computers."
But a computer without internet still makes it difficult to complete online work, she said. The campus is 98.6% economically disadvantaged.
"That’s where our relationship with the chamber of commerce has come into play," Duck said.
Duck said she wants to have as few paper packets going out as possible, because parents picking them up and returning them increases contact. She said teachers are reaching out to families to see who needs internet access.
"These times, they call for innovation and creativity, and we’re just trying to help address the needs of our students any way we can," she said. "We’re very thankful and very blessed by the community support to be able to do that. When we all work together, some really amazing things can be done."