Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Gregg County — all in Longview — the day before tougher restrictions on businesses and other gathering places took effect in the city.
The latest increases brought the total in Longview to 26. Countywide, there are 37 cases.
Steady increases in Longview and Gregg County cases over the weekend, and officials' concerns that residents are not taking seriously enough official orders to stay home and shop only for essentials led to more restrictions citywide that began at midnight.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Longview Mayor Andy Mack said he is receiving questions from residents about the case count he can't answer because the data simply isn't available.
"Please note there is very specific data that I would like to know and see reported as well, but it has not been released," he said. "Here is what I do know. If we work together on this — practicing social distancing, washing our hands, only going out for true essentials, being respectful of essential employees, taking time to pray and ask God for wisdom and protection — we will come through this stronger than ever."
To increase use of best practices to slow the spread of the virus, a new set of tougher restrictions took effect in the city today. Mack announced the orders Tuesday. They are:
Retailers are required to restrict occupancy within stores to five people per 1,000 square feet, up to a maximum of 450 people. They also must put in place limits for purchases of high-demand items and establish special hours for vulnerable populations. The order also says households should limit the number of people shopping.
Businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed.
A voluntary curfew is in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily, and residents are “strongly encouraged” to wear non-medical grade masks or cloth face coverings when outside their homes.
Finally, all municipal playgrounds are closed, but green space at parks remain open. Anyone who violates the orders faces a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
Case details, testing
The Gregg County Health Department on Wednesday evening reported a total of 465 tests had been administered to Gregg County residents. Of those, 310 returned negative results.
A demographic breakdown of Gregg County cases released Monday evening by the Northeast Texas Public Health District showed most were in Longview, with two or three each in White Oak and Kilgore. It also showed the majority of confirmed cases were in people 59 years old or younger.
A new Longview-only breakdown Wednesday evening showed that age range still is the hardest hit, with 20 patients in the 59-or-younger range. It showed one was in the 20-or-younger range, seven were in the 21 to 40 range, and 12 were from 41 to 59 years old.
Twelve of the 26 cases in Longview are female patients, 13 are male and for one the gender is unknown.
Also Wednesday, Bowie County officials said another four residents had died as a result of the virus, bringing its toll to five. Three more cases were confirmed, making the total 35 in the county.
Also, two more correctional officers in the Bowie County Jail tested positive, bringing the total to four. Thirty-seven inmates were in quarantine.
At the Telford Unit in New Boston, a 76-year-old inmate died of COVID-19, and state prison officials said 26 inmates were in medical isolation.
Three more cases were added in Panola County, bringing its total to seven; two more were reported in Harrison County, pushing its total to 13, and three more in Smith County brought the total to 82 in the Northeast Texas hot spot for COVID-19.
In counties across Northeast Texas, the tally increased to at least 296 on Wednesday from 269 on Tuesday.
In Louisiana
In the Shreveport area, officials expressed optimism the curve of increase in cases was flattening Wednesday.
According to the daily report from the Louisiana Department of Health, the total of cases in Caddo Parish topped 800, jumping to 803 on Wednesday from 756 a day earlier.
In Bossier Parish, the number of confirmed cases increased to 154 on Wednesday from 146 on Tuesday. Two more deaths were reported, bringing the parish's total to six.
Across the state, the rate of new hospitalizations slowed and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased.
According to Wednesday's state health department report, more than 17,000 people in Louisiana had confirmed infections of COVID-19, about 12% of whom were hospitalized. The number of virus patients statewide who needed ventilators fell again Wednesday. Of nearly 2,000 virus patients in hospitals, 490 were on ventilators, down from 519 a day earlier.
While the data is starting to look less grim, the number of deaths from the virus climbed Wednesday to 652 people, with 70 new deaths attributed to COVID-19.