Lindsay O'Neill, a registered nurse at Longview Regional Medical Center, said she and her colleagues are not picky eaters.
However, O'Neill said she found appealing the arrival Thursday of boxed lunches of brisket, pork loins, bourbon baked beans and macaroni with ham and cheese from Bear Creek Smokehouse near Marshall.
She waited with three co-workers outside the main entrance to Longview Regional for Mike Whyte, a sales representative at Bear Creek Smokehouse, to unload 14 boxes, each containing eight meals, from his truck. She planned to deliver the boxes on a cart to employees in the intensive care unit and to respiratory therapists.
"I think this is amazing," O'Neill said. "We really are grateful for those little things people do."
The little things consisted of arrangements by Alpine Church of Christ and Longview Chamber of Commerce to have 1,100 meals delivered to Longview Regional and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview to show appreciation to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food delivery resulted from a challenge Alpine lead pastor Marshall Coffey said he made to his congregation to honor health care workers and support restaurants, which have faced declining business with local and statewide orders banning dine-in service.
He said church members donated money to pay for meals provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse and by Country Tavern outside Kilgore. Coffey said the church arranged two deliveries at Longview Regional and three at Christus Good Shepherd.
The youth pastor of the 800-member church, Lance Logan, is married to Jamie Logan, a charge specialist in Longview Regional's cath lab. She said the meals would serve 111 employees during the day shift and 77 during the night shift at 7 p.m.
Jamie Logan and several hospital employees wore face masks to protect themselves from being exposed to COVID-19. Whyte also wore a face mask and gloves as he handed boxes to hospital employees and church officials.
Laboratory Director Amanda Horn said she was thankful as she waited to load her cart.
"I think this is very sweet and deeply appreciated," she said.