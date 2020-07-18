The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim — Longview Community Ministries’ annual Touch a Truck fundraising event.
Jonathan Killingsworth, board president for the nonprofit organization, made the announcement Friday.
“After much careful thought and deliberation, the board of directors of Longview Community Ministries has officially decided to cancel Touch a Truck for 2020,” Killingsworth said. “We did not take this action lightly, but it is hard to imagine being able to successfully put on this event given the crisis we are all facing together. The safety of our community and clients is our top priority, and we look forward to continuing our mission of service.”
The family-oriented Touch a Truck, usually held the first Saturday in October, is free to attend, but the organization requests donations at the event to help with its mission of providing assistance with food, rent and utility bill payments and other services to local residents.
Killingsworth said donations are being accepted at longviewcommunityministries.org .