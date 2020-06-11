Since the COVID-19 pandemic closed assisted living centers and nursing homes to visitors, residents’ family members and friends have gathered outside windows, communicating with loved ones through phone calls, text message and other electronic means.
Coronavirus survivor Mary Morriss, 89, calls it “talking through the pane.”
“I told the activity director one day, ‘We’ve got to name this (COVID-19 experience).’ I thought, ‘It’s talking through the pane.’ Meaning (with) a double meaning,” the Arabella of Longview resident said.
“Talking through the pane”: families and friends visiting loved ones despite glass barriers. And “talking through the pain”: residents and their family and friends sharing feelings and emotions during this time of uncertainty and forced separation.
Both gained new importance when Morriss contracted COVID-19.
“I got sick on Good Friday (April 10). All that next week … I did not feel well,” Morriss said. She tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation at Arabella.
Shortness of breath was the worst symptom, she said. Morriss was concerned because of her congestive heart failure, which increases her risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19.
Despite this, “She had a peace in the midst of this uncertainty,” said son Bob Dean.
“Seeing her through the window is so much better than talking to her from Dallas. Even when she was sick, she was smiling,” added Dean, executive director of the Dallas Baptist Association and a former pastor.
All of Arabella’s residents and staff were tested for COVID-19; Morriss said she was the only one who tested positive.
A nurse and a health care aide were assigned to her care.
“I could call on them 24 hours a day. It was great how they took care of me,” Morriss said. At her sickest, she was on oxygen, though she didn’t have to be hospitalized.
In the second week of her illness, she was able to sit in a chair for several hours each day.
“I was able to read for a while, and I thoroughly enjoyed that,” Morriss said. “I’ve really enjoyed books since I was 7 years old. They’re like friends.”
Her illness lasted about three weeks.
When asked what she feared most about COVID-19, Morriss said, “I really didn’t fear. I’ll be 90 later this year. I’ve had a wonderful life. I’m a believer; I’ve trusted the Lord all these years. I had many people praying for me, and I had wonderful care. I’m grateful for that.”
As a licensed professional marriage and family counselor, daughter-in-law Ellen Dean knows stay-at-home orders and social distancing have unsettled people.
Her clients at Biblical Counseling and Ministries in Richardson have expressed uncertainty, fear, anxiety and helplessness.
“They don’t know what to do. They are concerned for their family,” Ellen Dean said. “Fear makes our world smaller. If we live by fear, we will avoid what we’re afraid of. Fear is crippling.”
Her clients said their religious faith helps them endure uncertain times.
“They say it’s probably the most important thing, honestly. People with strong faith typically are handling this better … People with limited faith … struggle. This is hard for them,” she said. “God wants us to live by faith, even in this pandemic.”
She was struck by how fitting her mother-in-law’s description is: “Talking through the pain.”
“We have to talk through our emotions. That’s how we manage them. That’s how we process them. Expressing feelings and emotions is critical,” Ellen Dean said. “Be very intentional about staying connected (with family and friends who live in facilities). Talk often, mail them things. A positive attitude is very important.
“Tell them you miss them. Tell them things you appreciate about them. And that you pray for them,” she added. “Use this time to express your love and your commitment.”
Morriss spent most of her life in the Dallas area. In 2014, she moved into an assisted living center in Marshall, where her daughter, Debra Summers, lives. Morriss moved to Longview in 2016.
The Deans visit with Morriss through her window every few weeks. Summers also visits, and grandchildren keep in touch via text.
“It’s hard. That physical touch is so important. … We miss it a lot. We’re looking forward to actually being with her, physically, in person,” Ellen Dean said.
Morriss advised everyone to keep in touch with family and friends.
“Just be thankful for each day that you’re still here. … I’m just thrilled if I can be a witness for the Lord and his goodness to me. That makes my day,” she said.