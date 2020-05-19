Gyms in Longview reported a sometimes slow but moderately successful reopening day Monday after being under a state-ordered shutdown for weeks.
Since midnight March 20, gyms have been closed by order of Gov. Greg Abbott. That ended Monday, when the governor eased restrictions and allowed gyms to open at 25% capacity.
“Everybody is excited and ready to get back to work,” said Josh Mosley, personal training manager at Fitness 1440 on West Loop 281.
He said clients are “ready to come take advantage of the gym being open and getting back to their healthy routines.”
Member traffic was “a little slow” Monday at Anytime Fitness on Estes Parkway, manager Kelsey Odom said, but she had a few members come and get in their workouts.
“Everybody seems to be adjusting fairly well just because this has been an ongoing issue for so long, and I think with us being a part of Phase 2 of (the governor’s reopening plan), everyone was kind of aware of what the restrictions were going to be as far as social distancing goes,” Odom said. “I haven’t had any complaints.”
Abbott ordered that gyms keep showers and locker rooms closed, though restrooms could be open. All equipment had to be disinfected after each use, and customers were asked to maintain social distancing and wear gloves that cover their entire hands including their fingers. If a customer brought their own own equipment into the gym, it also had to be disinfected before and after each use.
“At the end of the day, everybody is responsible for themselves,” Mosley said. “We do the best to encourage the guidelines and enforcement, … but they are suggestions. We encourage everybody to think about everybody other than themselves … and do these things for one another.”
Fitness 1440 staff at the gym and on its social media page reminded its members of the state’s guidelines and asked members to do the things that staff can legally encourage, he said.
“We’re a family at 1440. We took care of each other before the pandemic, so we’re just continuing to take care of each other and look out for each other,” Mosley said.
At Anytime Fitness, members were asked to limit their workouts to between 45 and 60 minutes. A few machines were temporarily unavailable Monday to maintain social distancing, but group fitness classes resumed.
Staff at Anytime Fitness just wanted to make sure that its members still followed proper sanitation practices such as washing their hands and looking out for the best interests of their health, Odom said.
“We are asking anyone that doesn’t feel well to stay at home,” she said, “but for the most part, it appears that everybody just wants to get back to normal or some sense of normal.”
Elsewhere in Longview, Crunch Fitness on Judson Road also reopened Monday under the governor’s guidelines.
Staff checked clients’ temperatures at the door, according to Crunch Fitness’s Facebook page, and the gym went cashless, as drinks and snacks were charged to credit or debit cards on file. Group fitness classes weren’t available.