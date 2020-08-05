Running can be a group activity, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many races — including two upcoming Longview events — to go virtual.
Participants in the Longview Half Marathon and 3.21 Mile Race on Aug. 15 and the East Texas CASA Superhero 5K and Fun Run this weekend will be on their own to complete the miles that will still help local organizations.
T.J. Angus and his wife, Tiffany, have co-directed the Longview Half Marathon and 3.21 Mile Race for the past three years, and they were strategic in the choice to raise money for the East Texas Down Syndrome Group. Their son Austin, now 8, was born with Down syndrome.
When Austin was born, T.J. Angus had just gotten into running, and he said he would push Austin in the stroller while running.
”In 2013, I pushed him while running the Longview Half Marathon,” he said. “It was a very emotional thing for me. One of the things about children with Down syndrome is that they have lower muscle tone, and they start walking a little later. And in 2016, he was able to get out of the stroller and walk across cross the finish line.”
According to its website, East Texas Down Syndrome Group works for “the empowerment of the Down syndrome community and the inclusion and acceptance of people with Down syndrome in all areas of society.”
On race day, participants will take to the streets, trails and treadmills of the Longview area to run their chosen distance by themselves or with friends. Participants can submit GPS data used to track their runs and determine finisher placement.
Originally scheduled for March 21, the race was delayed due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. It was rescheduled to Aug. 15 with the hope it could go on.
“I don’t want anybody to get sick because of the run,” Angus said.
Registration for the race closes at 11:59 p.m. today. To register online, go to tinyurl.com/longviewhalf.
Meanwhile, the CASA Virtual Superhero 5K & Fun Run organizers made the decision a month ago to make the fundraiser virtual.
“We just felt with everything going on with COVID that having it in person was not feasible,” East Texas CASA Executive Director Karen Holt said. “But, of course, we’re a nonprofit and we rely heavily on local support and donations, so we decided to go virtual.”
With the event less than a week away, Holt is hopeful the fundraiser — which usually brings in anywhere from 200 to 250 participants — will be just as successful as in previous years.
Participants are permitted to run any time during the weekend and are encouraged to submit their photos and videos from their run to the East Texas CASA Facebook page.
Registration for the CASA Virtual Superhero 5k & Fun Run ends at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Registration can be found at casahero5k.com.
Holt said the main focus of the event is about supporting the work of East Texas CASA.
“It really raises awareness about child abuse prevention,” she said. “Every dollar raised does make a difference and we just want everyone to get involved and make an impact and help change the community for the better.”