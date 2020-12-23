Longview Police Officer Dusty Seay received a dose of love Wednesday in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine from his mother, a nurse at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.
After receiving the shot, Seay said the injection didn't hurt and that he felt fine. For those concerned about the safety of the vaccine, Seay said his mother, nurse Melanie Gordon, wouldn't have given him the injection if she didn't believe it was safe.
"At least now, there's less chance of me contracting it from somebody else," he said.
Seay was among Longview first responders who received COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center. Since receiving their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 17, both hospitals have worked to vaccinate their frontline health care workers, including doctors and nurses. Now, they are moving on to vaccinating first responders.
"This is very significant," said Todd Hancock, Christus Good Shepherd Health System president and CEO. "For the last nine months, along with health care workers, our first responders have been out there doing their job like the true heroes that they are, and it is with a lot of pride today that we announce this important phase in our vaccination program."
Longview Regional Marketing Director Libby Bryson said the hospital has been following state guidelines to prioritize the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"We are continuing to make steady progress giving the vaccine to our front line caregivers at the hospital and are pleased that today Longview Regional Medical Center is making the COVID-19 vaccine available to local first responders," Bryson said Wednesday.
Representatives from Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department and the Gregg County Sheriff's Office visited Christus Good Shepherd on Wednesday morning to witness some of the first responder vaccinations. Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, who was among the first to receive a vaccination Wednesday at Good Shepherd, described the moment as "a blessing" for the first responder community.
"Since March, we've been in a marathon of a fight against this pandemic," Steelman said. "Our hospital community has partnered locally here with emergency management and first responders. This is just the next step; we've been anticipating it for months now. To have it finally arrive is an exciting time."
Longview firefighters have been on the frontlines throughout the pandemic as they have visited nursing homes throughout the community to administer COVID-19 tests to residents, while also continuing to provide fire response service to the community.
"Our guys are just as susceptible to getting this virus as anyone else. We've been battling that from the beginning, and we continue that fight to this day," Steelman said. "It's just inherent, it's part of the job, it's one of the dangers we face. We've all come to accept that. At least now there hopefully is another step of relief to allow them to better, more effectively do their job should they elect to take this vaccine and better protect themselves."
Longview firefighters visited Longview Regional on Wednesday afternoon to receive their vaccines, with Steelman noting that both hospitals "have stepped up equally and they're making sure that the first responder community is covered and protected, and we are taking advantage of both locations."
At Longview Regional, Longview's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Green was among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
"It feels just like any other shot. It feels good though to have the approval to get it done," he said. "We're excited about being among the first to have a chance to get vaccinated."
Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore, who also serves as the county's emergency management coordinator, described his COVID-19 vaccination at Longview Regional as "fantastic."
"I'm just glad to get it," he said. "Hopefully I can continue to do my job to protect the citizens of Gregg County."
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and state Rep. Jay Dean each described Wednesday as a "special" day for the community, and each elected official encouraged community members to take the vaccine when it is their turn.
"I encourage everyone, when your opportunity comes to take this vaccine, please take it," Stoudt said. "When my turn comes, I will take it."
As the virus continues to spread, Dean said residents must come together so that by June or July, the community will not be in the same situation that it was in 2020.
"If we don't nip this in the bud, come June or July we're going to be fighting the same battles," Dean said. "Let's do what we have to do to be a good responsible citizen. Let's take our vaccine and let's get rid of this virus in our community as soon as possible."