Longview’s two main hospitals are among facilities around the state that could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines as early as next week, according to an allocation report submitted by the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services submitted a first week’s allocation of the vaccine that requests 975 doses each at Longview Regional Medical Center and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.
The report was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and had not yet been approved Monday morning.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said an initial round of 1.4 million vaccine doses is expected to arrive soon as Dec. 14. State health officials say the first allocation of more than 224,00 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties.