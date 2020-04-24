Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview prepared to begin offering elective surgeries and procedures Wednesday, and Longview Regional Medical Center planned to do so Thursday, the hospitals said.
Both hospitals said in written statements that they planned to resume the surgeries after Gov. Greg Abbott a week ago announced he was lifting his ban on them at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The ban had been among the governor’s numerous statewide orders in previous weeks in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Christus Health spokesman Will Knous said all Christus hospitals secured personal protective equipment and excess capacity needed to “care for a full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs.”
“We are working with physicians now to reschedule their patients for medical and surgical procedures they were forced to postpone due to the initial order (from Abbott),” Knous said. “While we all understand the reason that these procedures had to be postponed, waiting has imposed a hardship on many of these patients, as many can no longer delay care for heart disease, cancer, pain, vision problems and other conditions. We are working to avoid a surge in illness and suffering as a result of deferred and delayed care.”
Christus Health System also is expanding its surgery scheduling to include evening and weekend availability and to ensure it is ready to provide care that has been delayed, Knous said.
He was unable to provide any information on how many elective surgeries doctors performed Wednesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
His counterpart at Longview Regional, Libby Bryson, reported the hospital was certified with Texas Health and Human Services Commission to “begin to fully implement elective procedures entirely” on Thursday.
In so doing, the certification ensures Longview Regional complies by reserving at least 25% of the hospital’s capacity for treating patients with COVID-19.
Longview Regional physicians now are rescheduling patients for medical and surgical procedures, Bryson said.
Longview Regional interim CEO Doug Luckett said in a statement that the hospital is keeping safety as a priority as it resumes services.
“We know some patients who need diagnostics or treatment put off seeking care,” he said.
Patients who are having procedures or surgeries that require general anesthesia will be tested in advance for COVID-19 and are being asked to isolate at home for several days ahead of time, Bryson said.
Bryson and Knous said their hospitals are continuing precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Measures taken at Longview Regional are:
• Limiting entry points into the hospital;
• Screening everyone who comes through its doors, including temperature checks for all Longview Regional staff;
• Restricting visitors, with exceptions made for those visiting a patient on comfort/end-of-life care, and one visitor apiece for maternity and pediatric patients;
• Continuing to isolate COVID-19 patients needing hospital care in one area of the hospital;
• Requiring masks for anyone on the hospital campus;
• Requiring a COVID-19 test for all patients undergoing procedures with aerosols.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview also is continuing measures to limit visitors, screen everyone who enters the hospital, isolate COVID-19 patients, conduct random temperature checks for employees and require everyone to wear a mask, Knous said.
Christus Health also uses telemedicine to treat active COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the times they enter their rooms, Knous said.