Reducing social interactions in the Longview area by half could not only cut hospitalizations from the coronavirus but also delay the peak more than a month to late summer, according to a recent study.
However, without any social distancing, Longview could have twice the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization as the three-county metro area’s current bed capacity by as early as next month, the study says.
Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Longview’s hospitals are formulating “contingency plans” to deal with such a surge of patients.
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin released estimates that show how much social distancing it would take to flatten the curve — or spread out — COVID-19 hospitalizations over time in the state’s 22 metro areas, the Texas Tribune reported.
“The research shows that even if all Texans reduce contact with people outside their households by half, it still wouldn’t be enough to stem a surge of hospitalizations that would overwhelm medical capacity in metro areas this spring and summer,” according to the Tribune.
The researchers’ estimates are current as of April 1.
In the Longview metro area consisting of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties, which has 219,417 residents, the estimates show hospitalizations peaking around June 24 without social distancing or school closures, according to the study.
With school closures but no social distancing, hospitalizations are projected to peak sometime between June 25 and early July. Either with or without school closures, at least 2,000 hospitalizations are estimated in the Longview metro area if there is no social distancing, which would double the metro area’s capacity of about 926 beds, according to the study.
And with school closures and about a 50% reduction in social interactions in Longview, hospitalizations would total about 1,700 and peak in early August, according to the research. At a 75% reduction in social interactions and school closures, the peak would occur in the fall of less than 1,000 hospitalizations.
Browne said there are about 680 beds in the county, “but under extreme emergency, that can be expanded upward.
“At this time, we are under capacity, which is good,” Browne said. “ Actually, both (Longview) hospitals have contingency plans if there are no beds available, (and) a plan to house people in places other than the hospital has been anticipated.”
Christus Health System spokesman Will Knous said proper social distancing will prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients that would overwhelm the area’s health care system.
“Epidemiological studies such as this one reinforce the importance of everyone following public health officials’ guidance to stay home as much as possible and keep space between yourself and others outside of your home,” Knous said.
The major issues are not just beds but the limitations of having the ability for ventilations, Browne noted, though ventilator and anesthesia machines will be used in all hospitals to give more patients the ability for that advanced support.
Leaders at Longview Regional Medical Center are working to identify areas within the hospital and its affiliated clinic spaces that could be used for additional bed capacity as part of its pandemic response plan, said spokeswoman Libby Bryson. The plan includes pre-operation and anesthesia care units and surgery centers.
All of Longview Regional’s rooms are single occupancy and could be converted to double occupancy if needed.
“We are so proud of all the ways our teams are coming together to prepare, and they are carefully monitoring needs in our community,” Bryson said. “While this pandemic is unprecedented and no one knows for sure what will happen, Longview Regional continues to do all we can to remain fully prepared.”
Christus is working alongside city and county public health officials and the health care community to ensure it is ready to respond, Knous said.
“Our hospitals, emergency rooms and physician offices are open, safe and ready to care for our community,” he said. “While COVID-19 is new, our processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and preventing the spread of illness are not. We have processes and procedures in place for infection prevention and continue to practice these each and every day.”