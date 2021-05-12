Longview ISD has expanded the students eligible for a planned COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 19, now offering shots to those 12 and older.
At Monday’s board meeting, Longview ISD Assistant Superintendent Dennis Williams said staff members with The Texas Department of State Health Services will be on site to administer the free vaccines from 3 to 6 p.m. May 19 at the high school.
Also Monday, federal regulators announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be expanded to children 12 and older.
No LISD student is required to get a vaccine, and a parent must be present.