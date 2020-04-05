An employee of Longview ISD has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Saturday night. It didn’t disclose when it learned of the case or when it was confirmed.
The news came a few hours after health officials said another five confirmed cases in the past two days in Rusk County had pushed the total there to 12, and the number of cases in the Shreveport area exploded.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said in a statement it was his understanding the district employee contracted COVID-19 through community exposure to the coronavirus. The patient has been released from the hospital, he said, and is self-quarantined at home.
“The employee has not been on an LISD campus since prior to the spring break holiday or during the recent extended closure and has not been involved in the student meal program or in the distribution of work packets,” Wilcox said.
He predicted it “very likely” others in the community and perhaps the district would test positive for the virus, and urged compliance with officials’ orders.
“Heed the warnings of local, state and national health care officials to stay home and avoid gathering with others,” he said. “Please continue to practice social distancing, proper hygiene and do not leave your home unless absolutely necessary during this time.”
In Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management said four cases were added to the count of confirmed cases Friday and Saturday, making the total 12. One of those 12 has recovered.
One case was added Saturday, Rusk County officials said, the result of community spread. The patient resides in the Mount Enterprise area and has been hospitalized. Of Friday’s four cases, three are residents of Garrison and one of Mount Enterprise. All four cases were the result of community spread, and two of the patients are hospitalized.
In Gregg County, the total of confirmed cases increased by one Saturday, to 17, the Gregg County Health Department said. No further information was released on the case.
The department’s daily report showed a total of 380 Gregg County residents had been tested. Of those 17 were positive, 211 were negative and 152 were pending Saturday.
In Harrison County, one confirmed cased reported Saturday pushed the total to six cases. County Judge Chad Sims it was still unknown if the case was due to community spread or was travel related.
“I urge our residents to stay home, practice excellent hygiene and look out for each other,” he said in a statement. “It takes all of us to stop the spread.”
Smith County, the Northeast Texas hot spot for cases, had not reported any new cases by late Saturday. It’s total remained at 57.
Across the border in Louisiana, the total of cases exploded Saturday in the Shreveport area, according to the daily report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Caddo Parish, number of confirmed cases increased by 59% Saturday, to 598 from 377 a day earlier. The parish has had 15 COVID-19-related deaths, according the parish coroner’s office.
In Bossier Parish, cases increased to 126 on Saturday from 95 a day earlier.
“This is a serious situation we’re in,” Caddo Parish Sheriff and Director of Homeland Security Steve Prator told a news conference Friday. “You can talk to our health care professionals and they will tell you it is serious.”