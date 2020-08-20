Longview ISD this morning sent an all-call to Foster Middle School parents and guardians that said a student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The message comes on the fourth day of school for the district, which returned to in-person classes on Monday. The call did not say when the student was last on campus.
“This information is being shared with you out of an abundance of caution,” the recording stated. “Please continue to monitor your child for symptoms on a regular basis. If your child develops symptoms, we encourage you to notify your child’s primary care doctor for instructions.”
Parents or guardians whose child’s health changes or if a child develops symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to contact their doctor and notify the school.
“We have cleaned and disinfected the areas and equipment daily used by students and staff,” the district said in the call. “We continue to enforce safety and hygiene requirements such as health screening, wearing masks as much as possible, frequent hand washing, using hand sanitizer and social distancing when feasible.”
The call did not address how the district was determining who else the student might have been in close contact with.
The Texas Education Agency requires districts to notify their local health department if someone with lab-confirmed COVID-19 was on a campus.
Additionally, the district must close off areas heavily used by the COVID-19 patient until the areas can be disinfected, unless more than three days have passed since that person was on campus.
Also according to TEA, districts must notify all staff and families of all students in a school if a case is confirmed among anyone who participates in any on-campus activities.
Longview ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross previously said the district also will send a statement to media.
Several area school districts have reported cases in students or staff since recently reopening this for in-person classes for the first time since March when schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.