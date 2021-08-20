Longview ISD has issued a mask mandate beginning Monday in response to a rise in cases of COVID-19 in the district.
All students, staff and visitors “must wear face coverings at district facilities,” according to a statement released Friday by the district.
Cases of COVID-19 among students and staff are higher than this past year, the statement said, and “cases are emerging at an alarming rate.”
At 3 p.m. Friday, the district reported 28 active student COVID-19 cases and 38 active employee cases. A dashboard updated by the district showed 79 total student and staff cases across Longview ISD since school started Monday.
“The safety of our students and staff is our first priority,” the statement said. “So, to help mitigate the spread in our district as successfully as we did during the 2020-21 school year, a mask mandate is necessary at this time. The combination of face covering, handwashing, and social distancing is proven to reduce the spread, and our hope is that the same measures will render positive results this year.”
Longview ISD's action no longer defies a statewide ban on mask mandates previously issued by Gov. Greg Abbott after the Texas Supreme Court declined Thursday to block restraining orders against the ban.
The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its decision. That move came the same day that the Texas Education Agency suspended enforcement among the state's public schools of Abbott’s ban on mask mandates.
In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.
In an emergency order issued last month, Abbott reaffirmed his ban on mask mandates by any government entity, although federal agencies have mandated masks in their facilities. The governor and Paxton have said they would sue any entity that does not comply with the emergency order. No such lawsuit has been filed.
Although the first in the Longview area to enact a mask requirement, Longview ISD is not alone in Northeast Texas in mandating face coverings. Carthage ISD on Friday announced it would begin requiring all students riding on buses or any school vehicle to wear masks. The requirement begins Tuesday.
And Paris ISD gained national attention when its school board voted to amend the district's dress code to include a mask requirement in what appeared to be a loophole in Abbott's executive order banning mandates.