Longview ISD will conduct a trial run of COVID-19 testing beginning next week on the Longview High School campus for students and staff who elect to participate.
The testing will begin Wednesday with about 200 to 250 participants, according to the district. The test will be a cheek/saliva test.
The board voted Monday in a special meeting to allow the testing. Students and staff who elect to participate will do so online. Those participating will also get an antibody test Friday, which will involve a finger prick to get a blood sample.
Wilcox said there will be no cost to the district and that the company US Med Test will administer the tests. The trial run will last two weeks.
