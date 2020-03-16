Longview ISD has issued a plan to provide meals to students while the district is closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement posted Sunday on the district's Facebook page, it said meals will be served on eight campuses during the closure, which is currently planned through March 27. The meals will be available 10 a.m. to noon at Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward Elementary, Ware Elementary, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy J.L. Ever hart and Judson STEAM Academy. Students will be given two meals.
According to the post, all students will need to present their ID number when picking up the meals. Students at all campuses expect the high school will need to go to the back up the campuses to get to the cafeterias.
Longview High School's zClub will deliver meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Families can request delivery by emailing ask@lisd.org with students' ID number and delivery address.
Pine Tree ISD is expect to have a plan to distribute meals to students today.
Hallsville ISD will be handing out sack lunches for students between 10 a.m. and noon starting Tuesday. Students must present ID numbers. Lunches will be available in front of the high school.
The full statement from Longview ISD is below.
We want to make sure our students still have food available during the closure. Meals will be served on eight campuses from 10 a.m. - noon during the closure. Every child that comes to these campuses will be given two meals. Any child attending LISD is welcome to get meals at the following locations: Longview High School, Forest Park Middle School, South Ward, Ware, Foster Middle School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart, and Judson STEAM Academy.
Since the meal update went out on Friday we have had some new developments. All students will need to present their ID number when they pick up meals and this will happen in the cafeteria so families will need to go to the back of the campus to get to the cafeteria to pick up their meals. The high school layout is different, they will simply go to the cafeteria.
There has been some concern that we need to provide delivery of meals to some families that cannot come get them at the designated time.
LHS zClub has generously offered to deliver meals and they will do so Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m. - noon. They will pick up meals at LHS and deliver them. Families may request delivery by emailing ask@lisd.org with their student’s ID and delivery address. We appreciate these wonderful students and staff that have offered to help our families.