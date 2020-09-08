Longview ISD says another student at Foster Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
"This information is being shared with you out of an abundance of caution. Please continue to monitor your students for symptoms on a regular basis," Principal Ryan Carroll said in an email to parents Tuesday afternoon. "If any of your students develop symptoms, please notify an administrator and the nurse immediately."
The case brings the total number of Longview ISD students who have tested positive for the virus to at least 18. At least 14 district staff members also have tested positive.