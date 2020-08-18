In the past, the first day of school included parents walking their children to their classrooms, stopping for photos, and children giving their teachers and friends hugs.
Then COVID-19 happened, and now schools are grappling with how to keep students safe and still feel the love and excitement of school, while being able to see only half of their teachers’ faces.
Longview ISD welcomed students back to school Monday morning. At South Ward Elementary School, children told their parents goodbye and stopped at sinks installed outside to wash their hands for 20 seconds and then turned to have their temperature taken, all before entering the building with their masks on.
The campus has some Montessori classes, a dual-language program and is starting its first year as an International Baccalaureate school since Texas Council for International Studies took over the campus as a Senate Bill 1882 charter school.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to public school districts who allow outside entities to take over campuses as charter schools.
Principal Joaquin Guerrero said the morning was “amazingly smooth,” which he called an answer to his prayers.
”There were a lot of parents here standing with their kids making sure they were separated,” he said. “They did a good job of spacing out and waiting. They went through and washed their hands, and we checked their temperature as they were coming in.”
Once in the halls, students have to stay six feet away from their classmates, as indicated by tape on the floor. They must also walk in a single-file line.
As the children transitioned between classes, they spaced out and walked in line and stopped at the restroom to wash their hands.
In the classroom, students are distanced with desks far from one another and can take their masks off once they are six feet apart. The doors of classrooms are left open to allow the air to better circulate.
The class sizes are small. No classroom is designed to have more than 15 students, but on Monday it appeared no classroom had even 10 children.
Dorothy Garrett, who teaches fifth grade math, said her first class only had one student and the most students she would have in a class Monday was eight.
Guerrero said the school planned to not have more than 15 students in a classroom and about 15% of students signed up for virtual learning. He said the class attendance would probably increase after Labor Day because some parents do not bring their children to school until after the holiday.
Garrett said having the small classes helped her because it is hard to handle the different online learning models and her students in the classroom at the same time.
”I just think I need more training,” she said. “I’ve been teaching 39 years, and this is my first year teaching. This is totally different for all of us.”
To help prepare for the year, Garrett said she watched a lot of YouTube videos, read and practiced.
She is concerned about children getting sick, but Garrett said she also is concerned about children who are doing at-home learning falling behind and her not being able to pick up on that as well as she could in person.
When it was time for lunch, the children walk single file to the lunch line, got their food and went back to classrooms to eat lunch.
During recess, different groups are assigned specific areas they stay inside to play.
And at the end of the school day, there are 10 minutes dedicated to students cleaning up after themselves and their areas.
Guerrero said helping the student follow the new protocols is about framing.
”Kids adapt to the expectations we have of them,” he said. “Students look at adults to see what’s expected and what can be done and what can’t be done.”
Guerrero said if educators tell their students the safety measures are about protecting others, it resonates with them.
One of the IB learner profiles is being caring, Guerrero said, which the campus chose to focus on for this school year.
“So if you’re caring for other people, you want to make sure you’re not getting them sick and so that’s where we really push that idea that we’re caring for each other,” he said. “The kids seem to really respond to it and they understand.”