Longview ISD will continue its current COVID-19 protocols — including a face-covering requirement — through the end of the school year.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday made announcement that the statewide mask mandate would be lifted next week and that businesses will be allowed to open to full capacity amid the continuing pandemic; however, he did not provide specific guidelines for public school districts.
The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday issued new guidelines that give the state’s public school districts and their boards authority to determine local policies related to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Longview ISD said in a statement Thursday that it would maintain its current COVID-19 policies and could consider new protocols this summer.
"Longview ISD will likely revisit this issue with our board each month, and possibly modify existing policies for the 2021-22 school year at some point this summer," Wilcox said. "But for now, we're going to finish this school year under the current protocols, and continue to make data-based decisions going forward."
Wilcox added that the district’s approach could change with the addition of new information or an adjustment to government regulations.
Find more information about the district’s COVID-19 response at LISD.org/COVID .