Longview ISD canceled a town hall meeting scheduled for Monday because of concerns about the new coronavirus and says it working on a plan for a possible virtual meeting at a later date.
According to the district website, the meeting was canceled "upon the recommendation of federal, state and local authorities advising against group assemblies of more than 50 people."
The town hall was supposed to address local questions on Senate Bill 1882 and the campus pursuing partnerships for all campuses.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides public schools financial incentives for partnering with nonprofit organizations to run campuses as charter schools.
Currently, the district has six SB 1882 campuses run by the nonprofit group East Texas Advanced Academies. Those campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
The application for the district to add more SB 1882 partnerships is due to the Texas Education Agency by March 31.