Two more Longview High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, the district said today.
The students tested positive on Friday, according to a written statement from the district. Longview ISD was told about one positive test today and the other on Friday.
One student was last on campus on Wednesday, and the other was at the school last on Thursday.
Both students passed routine screenings when they were last on campus and wore a mask, according to the district.
“We have notified staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the students,” the statement read. “We have cleaned and sanitized the areas of the campus where the students had contact.”
On Friday, Longview ISD announced positive COVID-19 diagnoses in students at Foster Middle School and Judson STEAM Academy.
The district had previously said three high school students and two staff members at the school had confirmed coronavirus cases.
The cases today bring known student coronavirus cases in the district to 13. As of this past Wednesday, the district had 16 staff members with COVID-19.
School districts are required to notify everyone on a campus when a student or staff members tests positive for COVID-19. According to the district, it will notify staff and parents of students who may have been in contact with the student on campus.