Concerns about promised extra pay during Longview ISD’s closure during the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a group of hourly district employees on Wednesday to visit the administration building looking for answers.
About 16 staffers — from cafeteria workers to bus monitors — were eventually met in the lobby of the building by Superintendent James Wilcox and Chief Financial Officer Joey Jones as they asked why they had not been paid the amount they expected while some of their colleagues stayed home.
Wilcox and Jones indicated the amount the staff members had received in their checks was correct and that any discrepancy was a misunderstanding.
District trustees at an April 29 meeting voted to amend a policy about wage payments to offer premium pay to certain employees during disaster closures.
The resolution offers 1 1/2 times regular pay for nonexempt, hourly employees including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, secretaries, paraprofessionals and grounds workers. The premium pay is for “during an emergency closing for a disaster, as declared by a federal, state or local official or the board,” the resolution states, and it is “for all hours worked up to 40 hours per week.”
Forest Park Middle School food service manager Diane Venson said it looked to her like the pay she received on her check amounted to 1/2 of her pay rate for the hours she worked. She said the group decided to show up in person because, “We have a lot of concerns about our pay.”
“When they (Longview ISD) promise one thing and say we get time and a half, and we’re all looking for time and a half on our checks,” said Venson, who has worked for the district for 33 years, the last 10 at Forest Park. “And we only got half because they said they already gave us time, which the ones at home got time, also. But they didn’t work.”
Jones and Wilcox said the premium pay employees received followed the policy and that if there were errors, they would be corrected.
Wilcox said the group’s interpretation of the payment policy amounted to more than 1 1/2 times their pay.
“You got paid your regular salary. And then you got half on top of that, which is time and a half,” he said. “What you’re saying would have been double time and a half.”
Venson appeared to agree at one point, saying, “He’s right.”
For some employees, such as monitor Robert Bradley, the pay was not enough. Bradley said if he had known it would not be more, he would not have come to work during that time.
“We’re putting ourselves at risk on a daily basis,” he said. “I could catch it and maybe not feel it or get sick, but I’m taking a risk of taking it back home to my wife, my kids, my grandkids.”
Jones also said the pay should be for 1 1/2 times hours worked during the closure and that if it was not, it would be corrected.
“Our office is going to sit down with every employee that has a question about their time sheet and go over it with them until we get it correct,” he said.
Jones said the hourly employees had two main questions. The first was about the rate of pay. The second, he said, was about extending the premium pay past “the March-to-May time frame,” but it is unclear when the start and end dates for the disaster pay were set.
Venson said she was told the premium pay would apply March 23 to May 1. The policy does not reference a window, except to say that it would be in effect “during an emergency closing for a disaster.”
District spokeswoman Elizabeth Ross said Jones had said, “It is actually for the whole period that we are not having active face-to-face instructional school.”
Classes had been scheduled to continue for weeks past May 1 before the coronavirus pandemic.
Board President Ginia Northcutt on Wednesday afternoon referred a question about specifics on the policy’s implementation to James Hockenberry, assistant superintendent of district services. She said at the time the policy was passed, trustees were thinking about the cafeteria and other workers who they were “asking to go above and beyond.”
Hockenberry on Wednesday evening had not returned an email with questions about the policy.
As the meeting ended, Jones said he was glad they were able to talk about the issues.
When reached hours later, Venson still had questions about her pay, but she said, “I think we made some progress.”