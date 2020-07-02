The Longview Public Library has canceled its annual Haunted Library event originally slated for October.
An announcement posted on the library's Facebook page said producing the event requires many people working together in groups — something that isn't safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the current health protocols and pandemic procedures, we want to keep safety and health in highest regards for the community, volunteers and staff," the library said.
The post promised a bigger event in 2021.
"Halloween and October fun is still in the works, so please be on the lookout," the post said.