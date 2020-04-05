Longview Main Street is sponsoring the first Longview Living Room Picnic Day on Thursday as a way to promote patronage at local restaurants.
“All you have to do is have a picnic in your living room featuring food from one of your favorite local restaurants,” Longview Main Street said in a statement. “Our restaurant community is working so hard to survive and adapt to the changes brought upon them to battle the spread of COVID-19. So let’s support our local restaurant community by hosting our own at home picnics.”
For information, find Longview Main Street on Facebook.